50 people working to eradicate invasive pest from Lismore

Yellow Crazy Ants have been found in central Lismore - the first time they have been identified in NSW for more than a decade. John Tann

STAGE two of the yellow crazy ant response has been successfully wrapped up in Lismore and Terania Creek.

Local Land Services and NSW Department of Primary Industries (DPI) said almost 50 officers took part in the inter-agency campaign, which aims to eradicate the invasive pest from the area.

NSW DPI's acting director of invasive plants and animals, Scott Charlton, said the latest response showed control efforts were working.

"The original colony first discovered in the Lismore CBD is gradually being eradicated with native ants taking up residence in their place,” he said.

"This is a fantastic sign that tells us we are on the right track with our trapping, monitoring and baiting efforts.”

The team is optimistic that the control program will become even more effective as the ants become more active through the spring.

Mr Charlton praised the local community for their ongoing input and support into the response.

"Without community involvement we would not have gotten this far but now is not the time for complacency, we are still urging local residents to be vigilant and report any suspected crazy ant sightings through the NSW Biosecurity Hotline,” he said.

North Coast Local Land Services biosecurity officer, Josh Wellman, said the latest response was supported by officers from Lismore City Council, Rouse County Council and the National Parks and Wildlife Service.

"It is crucial that government agencies and the community continue to work together to remove this pest from the region and as a result, protect our environment, economy and way of life from their very serious impacts,” he said.

"Yellow crazy ants move extremely quickly, build super colonies and are potentially highly dangerous not only to crops and the environment but also to humans and pets.”

Mr Wellman said the third major control operation would begin in early December.

"While Sunday marked the end of the second round of core eradication activities, our local officers will continue to roll out control efforts to support the community whenever and wherever needed,” he said.

Reports of yellow crazy ants should be made to the NSW DPI Invasive Plants and Animals Hotline on 1800 680 244, or on their website.