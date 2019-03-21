Menu
50 people involved in street 'argument' at Casino

21st Mar 2019 7:04 AM


THREE men have been arrested after a violent incident at Casino, which led to an argument on the street involving more than 50 people.

Police will allege that at at 12:40pm yesterday, two Casino men aged 26 and 31, and a 30-year-old man from Woodenbong, saw a man they knew in the Casino CBD.

Richmond Police District crime prevention officer, Senior Constable David Henderson, said the three men armed themselves with a knife, machete and a shovel.

"They then chased the man along Canterbury Street. Numerous people called police to report this," he said.

"Police arrived soon after and confirmed the victim was unharmed.

"Police then attended a Melaleuca Street address, where about 50 people were on the street arguing.

"The 31-year-old and 30-year-old were arrested.

"The 26-year-old jumped through the open window of a house in order to avoid police.

"Police started kicking down the house door in order to arrest him, and found him hiding behind a couch.

"The weapons used in the incident were located and secured."

All three men were charged over the incident. The 31-year-old man and the 30-year-old man were granted conditional bail and will appear in Casino Local Court in May.

The 26-year-old man -- who was allegedly on bail at the time of the offence -- was refused bail and will appear in Lismore Local Court today. 

brawl casino northern rivers crime richmond police district
Lismore Northern Star

