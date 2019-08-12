50 Most Influential Women on the Northern Rivers #41-50

We take a look at numbers 41-50 in our list of Most Influential Women.

41. Trudi Luke

Trudi Luke. contributed

CREATOR and sole owner of KidzKlub Australia, Trudi Luke, juggles running a small business and being a mother like a boss.

In short, she is proof that it takes hard work, ambition and determination to achieve your dreams.

The dedicated early learning professional and mother of three is on a mission to bring more fun to the lives of young people.

Trudi discovered her love of childcare at a young age and pursued career paths in childcare and primary teaching before launching her dedicated national children's event company.

Along the way, her dedication to her passion saw her take on various other positions within the education sector; including stints in roles such as (OSHC) Out of School Hours Care supervisor, child development officer, primary school teacher, childcare teacher and nanny.

In 2003 KidzKlub Australia was born and Trudi had found her calling, creating opportunities and experiences for children to enjoy. It is with these foundations of passion and knowledge that Trudi has built a thriving enterprise, now backed by a highly skilled team of professionals and a future filled with unlimited potential.

42. Dr Ros Irwin

Ros Irwin. Marc Stapelberg

SHE was the first female Lismore mayor, she was a councillor and a former lecturer in political science at Southern Cross University.

But now you'll likely know her as one of the determined faces behind dedicated local organisation, Friends of the Koalas.

Her unfaltering commitment and current work with Friends of the Koalas has seen them become the lead organisation fighting for koalas on the Northern Rivers.

It's been more than 30 years since Friends of the Koala was first established, with the aim to enhance and protect koala habitat, and Dr Irwin has helped to save hundreds of the protected species.

She has helped enhance Lismore's wildlife refuges and corridors for threatened species.

43. Shirley Smith

Shirley Smith. Salty Dingo

SHIRLEY Smith has worked tirelessly to improve the lives of Casino residents.

In 1999 Ms Smith noticed many residents were unable to attend vital medical treatment, and created a volunteer team to provide affordable transport to and from medical facilities.

In the early days she used her own vehicle, asking only for an small donation to cover the cost of fuel.

From there she slowly built a team of volunteer drivers to create the Uniting Care Transport Team.

More than 2600 people have been able to get access to -- at times, life saving -- care thanks to Ms Smith and her team of volunteers, clocking up nearly 86,000 trips across the Richmond Valley, Lismore and Kyogle regions.

Ms Smith's efforts were recognised at the 2019 NSW Women of the Year Awards, where she was awarded the First State Lifetime Achievement Award in Sydney in March.

44. Rebecca Fagan

Rebecca Fagan.

A REGISTERED midwife with more than 14 years of experience, Ms Fagan is now developing a stellar reputation on the Northern Rivers as a calmbirth educator.

When she fell pregnant with her first child, Ms Fagan and her husband went along to a calmbirth weekend and came away "motivated and educated". It was a turning point in their lives.

She is now the mum of three kids and now helps other couples through some of life's biggest toughest but most rewarding experiences -- pregnancy, childbirth and parenting.

Ms Fagan, through her program Empowering Birth Journeys, delivers calmbirth classes to "empower couples to birth with confidence".

Couples have raved about Ms Fagan's skills, describing her as an "incredible woman" and her classes as a "must" for any parent-to-be.

45. Nicqui Yazdi

Nicqui Yazdi. Christian Morrow

HER work with the young people of Byron Bay earned Nicqui Yazdi the Byron Shire's Citizen of the Year award in 2010, and she hasn't stopped since then.

Ms Yazdi has been an active community worker for more than 20 years and is well known for her work to make Schoolies a safer time for youngsters coming to Byron.

As the Schoolies hub co-ordinator Ms Yazdi organises local volunteers to staff the tent at Apex Park in Byron Bay, where they help link young people up with services, provide information and education.

Last year she also provided support to the family of a 16-year-old boy who was violently arrested by police in Byron Bay. Ms Yazdi's goal was to foster better relationships between police and young people in the future.

46. Ros Derrett

Ros Derrett. Graham Broadhead

ROS DERRETT is the woman behind local community events that bring people together.

Ros was the Head of the Office of Regional Engagement at SCU, were she worked across all campuses to enhance the University's connectivity with its regional footrpint.

As an academic Ros' research interests are in the area of regional development, cultural tourism, life wide learning and community consultation. She has worked extensively in education, tourism, community cultural development and arts administration in Australia and overseas.

She has managed significant substantial regional and national research projects and worked closely with local and regional agencies involved with strategic planning, tourism, culture and community economic development She is actively engaged with numerous regional planning, development and marketing projects.

Ros received an Order of Australia Medal (OAM) for her decades of commitment and her ongoing work bringing the local community together through festivals and other events, tourism and theatre. Lismore Friendship Festival and more.

47. Elsa Pataky

Elsa Pataky. Abraham Caro Marin

ALTHOUGH married to Australia's biggest heartthrob, Elsa Pataky has made a name for herself in her own right.

The better half of Chris Hemsworth and mother-of-three has an acting portfolio many would envy, having been a massive TV star in her native Spain.

She starred in the popular series Al Salir de Clase, Queen of Swords and Los Serrano and also played a part in the Fast & Furious franchise before meeting Hemsworth in 2010.

Having studied journalism, Elsa is fluent in a number of languages including Spanish, Romanian, English, Italian, Portuguese, and French.

With construction on their $35 million Byron Bay home nearly complete, Elsa is keeping busy in her most important role yet - simply being a mum.

48. Beth Shelley

Beth Shelley. Marc Stapelberg

ASIDE from potholes, there would be few infrastructure issues that would get Northern Rivers residents more fired up than trains.

Northern Rivers Railway Action Group chairperson Beth Shelley has been unwavering calling for rail transport to be returned to the Murwillumbah to Casino rail line.

This has involved years of campaigning, including a Rally for Rail in Lismore last year and a host of other events calling for decision-makers to reconsider rail travel for the corridor.

The campaign, which has cited a "need to act urgently" on climate change, has continued after government funding was secured for a rail train - for cyclists and pedestrians - along part of the rail corridor.

49. Sarah Rosborg

Sarah Rosborg. Marc Stapelberg

CO-FOUNDER of Lennox Head-based charity Rafiki Mwema Sarah Rosborg is inspired, determined and unstoppable.

Rafiki Mwema, started 10 years ago, is a charity that operates in Kenya but co-ordinated in Lennox Head and specialises in creating a safe, empathetic and therapeutic environment for children who have been abused and assaulted in Kenyan district of Nakuru, not only assisting them to survive the court process but also to heal, to process and to ultimately thrive beyond the traumatic pain enacted upon them by those who lack such grace and courage.

Since then the charity has raised $2 million in five years, currently assists 68 children with protective shelter and trauma counselling, has seen 122 children helped and reintegrated back into the community, and successfully built three safe houses with a fourth to be opened.

The charity is one of two Australian organisations, and one of only 15 worldwide, which will have a Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex following them on Instagram.

50. Kelly Nelder

Kelly Nelder. Marc Stapelberg

SUGARSHINE Farm Sanctuary has become a safe place for pigs, goats, calves, sheep, roosters, chicks, foxes, cats, dogs and rabbits.

Often these animals have suffered severe trauma at the hands of previous owners and can sometimes even be near death such is the severity of their injuries.

Kelly Nelder started the organisation which now has charity status and takes on volunteers in 2013 after saving Sunshine the goat who was found in a dump in Broken Hill.

Sugarshine Farm Sanctuary pride themselves on not only taking care of the animals' physical needs, but also their need to be treated as individuals - to be accepted, and to be loved unconditionally.

"We also take a non-judgemental approach to the people who housed the animals before us, as our foundation is one of positivity and kindness," Ms Nelder has said.