Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
DINNER TIME: A rock wallaby tucks in to a carrot air dropped into a bushfire zone recently.
DINNER TIME: A rock wallaby tucks in to a carrot air dropped into a bushfire zone recently.
Environment

$50 million for emergency wildlife and habitat recovery

Jarrard Potter
14th Jan 2020 10:56 AM | Updated: 15th Jan 2020 9:36 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE Federal Government has made an initial investment of $50 million in response to the devastating bushfires to support the immediate work to protect wildlife.

Page MP Kevin Hogan said our wildlife needs our help and food drops are happening into fire damaged areas now to promote the survival and recovery of endangered species.

The funding will be directed towards:

• Care for and rehabilitate injured wildlife

• Secure viable populations of threatened species

• Control feral predators, other pest animals and noxious weeds that are a major threat to vulnerable animals and plants at this time

• Scientifically map and understand the true impact of these fires

• Work with landowners to protect those precious remaining unburnt areas, which will serve as 'arks' and allow our native plants and animals to recover.

The Federal Government will co-ordinate with organisations across Australia to ensure the money goes where it is needed.

More Stories

Show More
bushfires federal government kevin hogan mp rock wallaby wildlife
Grafton Daily Examiner

Just In

    Just In

      Macca’s X-rated dessert fail

      Macca’s X-rated dessert fail
      • 15th Jan 2020 10:21 AM

      Top Stories

        ‘F--k I hate court’: This is why you don’t film a magistrate

        premium_icon ‘F--k I hate court’: This is why you don’t film a magistrate

        News A BALLINA man has pleaded guilty to filming in a Lismore courtroom and sharing it with his friends on social media.

        Fire victims warned: Beware shonky builders

        premium_icon Fire victims warned: Beware shonky builders

        News BUSHFIRE victims are being warned to check licences and credentials of...

        Stormy week ahead as monsoon season kicks off

        premium_icon Stormy week ahead as monsoon season kicks off

        News REJOICE! There is potential for storms every day this week

        The amazing history of beloved Lismore cafe

        premium_icon The amazing history of beloved Lismore cafe

        News The cafe determined to hang onto their historical charm