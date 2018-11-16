50-lap marathon for sprintcars

Mason Cattell will be one of the drivers to watch in the 50-lap Wingless Sprintcar feature at Lismore Speedway on Saturday night after a good performance at the opening meeting.

Tony Powell

THE first long distance race of the season at Castrol Edge Lismore Speedway tomorrow night in celebration of the track's golden jubilee has attracted a strong entry list.

The Wingless Sprintcars will contest a 50-lap main event. The feature race will be the first of several involving other speedway divisions to be run over that distance this season.

Nearly 30 entries have been received, including a number from Queensland.

Interest has also come from as far south as Sydney and promoter David Lander says it's a reflection of the importance the golden anniversary season at Lismore holds on the overall speedway scene.

"The build-up to this season has been phenomenal and there's no doubt our 50 years of continuous racing has caught the attention of a lot of people,” he said.

"It also yet again clearly shows the high esteem and respect the Lismore venue is held by many in speedway, particularly on the east coast.

"I am confident the Wingless Sprintcars will really put on a great show for the fans.”

A series of qualifying heats will determine the final starting line-up for the night's main event.

Last start feature race winner Jacob Jolley is a clear pre-race favourite following his stylish win in the opening feature of the season.

Jolley's new car never missed a beat and he was a convincing winner.

However, feature race placegetters Bradley Claridge and Mason Cattell cannot be ruled out. Both were competitive and good runs in the heats could push them well into contention for the main event.

Robbie Mazzer and car owner Tony Powell have spent most of this week repairing their car after a crash at Archerfield Speedway in Brisbane last Saturday night.

Repairs have been completed and Powell has entered the car for this weekend.

The 50-lapper also doubles as the second round of the Workers Club Wingless Sprintcar Driver to America series.

A number of other racing divisions also will be seen in action as support to the Wingless Sprintcars.

Gates will open at 4pm and preliminary events are scheduled to start at 5.30pm.