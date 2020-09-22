50 jobs set to arrive as train station upgrade gets approved

RICHMOND Valley small businesses have the opportunity to participate in the design and construction work of upgrades to Casino railway station.

Clarence MP Chris Gulaptis said the upgrades would be a welcome boost to for local business.

"The government says the upgrades will support about 50 jobs on each project and it is great that local tradies are getting first dibs, especially in these difficult times" Mr Gulaptis said.

"Local businesses need to register their interest in supplying goods, services, material and labour for the projects at www.transport.nsw.gov.au."

Mr Gulaptis said the aim was to make the stations more accessible to people with mobility challenges and more user friendly generally.

Casino Railway station Casino. Photo Doug Eaton / The Northern Star

This would include things like include things like accessible pathways and ramps; tactiles on the platforms and targeted locations throughout the station; kiss and ride/accessible parking spaces; upgraded waiting rooms and ticket offices, seating, and toilets; and bus parking.

The upgrades are in addition to last month's announcement of improved CCTV systems at the station.

For more information, visit www.transport.nsw.gov.au.