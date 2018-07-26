50 jobs axed as Ballina company is placed into liquidation

MORE than 50 workers have been left without jobs after high profile Ballina company, Kimberley Kampers, was placed into liquidation late yesterday afternoon.

The troubled company went into voluntary administration in December last year.

Company director Bruce Loxton resigned 11 days after the announcement and was bought out by former shareholder, Todd Cannock.

At the time Mr Loxton told The Northern Star the company was in a good position financially with more than $6.5 million worth of orders in backlog.

But it seems the situation has significantly worsened at Kimberley Kampers.

More than 50 employees have been told not to turn up for work today, and at this stage it is unclear what will happen to customers who have placed orders with the company and paid deposits.

Kimberley Kampers has gone into liquidation. Contributed

SV Partners was appointed liquidators and contacted employees with the news.

"Kimberley Kampers Pty Ltd was placed into liquidation at 5pm this afternoon... the company ceased trading effective immediately, and as a result of this, your employment with the company has been terminated," SV Partners wrote in a letter to Kimberley Kampers employees.

"We are working on obtaining details of your outstanding entitlements and we will notify you of the process required to claim for same.

"You are not required to return to the company's premises unless you have personal belongings you wish to collect."