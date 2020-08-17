Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
FIFTY FABULOUS: Lismore Swan's women's team donned scarlet capes to celebrate acting captain Georgie Morris who played her 50th match on Saturday. Photo: Alison Paterson
FIFTY FABULOUS: Lismore Swan's women's team donned scarlet capes to celebrate acting captain Georgie Morris who played her 50th match on Saturday. Photo: Alison Paterson
Sport

50 GAMES: Lismore Swans star marks huge achievement

Alison Paterson
17th Aug 2020 10:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

SPORTING scarlet capes with a 'G' on the back, the Lismore Swans celebrated Georgie Morris' 50th game on Saturday afternoon.

For any footy player, making the half-century match milestone is a huge achievement and Morris, 23, is the first female Australian rules player at the Lismore Swans and only the second in the AFLQ Northern Rivers Women's Competition to hit this mark.

Morris stepped up from her usual role as Swans vice-captain to captain the match against the Ballina Bombers at Oakes Oval.

The right-footer was excited as any kid ahead of their first game.

In the team huddle before the first siren, Morris gave an emotional vote of thanks to her teammates.

Morris said she started training in 2016, "when we did not have a women's team".

"I was 19 and since we stared I have been lucky enough to play in two winning premiership sides," she said.

Morris said the back-to-back wins, which saw Lismore sweep the 2018 and 2019 competitions, were a high she will never forget.

And she's determined to help her squad make it back to those dizzying heights.

"I'll be playing probably in centre half-back," she said.

"What I love most about the game is the tackling."

The high school PE and mathematics teacher said playing one game and attending two training sessions a week were the highlights in her life.

"I love about the game I love the footy the women in our team are sensational," she said.

"Australian rules is a really fun sport and it's good to be able to be breaking the stereotypes."

She said the team's core group is great.

"We are super-supportive and we welcome new members and help them develop their skills.

"My old coach Carl Merrison texted me a message of congratulations and our current coach Dutchie (Shawn Holland) and assistant coach to Salvatore Scholl have been terrific."

Even though the Swans took a shellacking by the Bombers, who soundly defeated them 0.1-1 to 7.10.-52, it couldn't take a shine from this milestone.

lismore swans northern rivers aflw northern rivers aussie rules northern rivers sport oakes oval women's football
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Suspicious house fire under investigation, occupants missing

        Premium Content Suspicious house fire under investigation, occupants missing

        News POLICE have established a crime scene at a Kyogle property and two occupants remain missing.

        Delays in triple headed trial for accused men

        Premium Content Delays in triple headed trial for accused men

        News Men allegedly used metallic sharp-edged builder’s spacer in assault

        Man accused of brutal hockey stick attack faces court

        Premium Content Man accused of brutal hockey stick attack faces court

        News He was arrested in connection to a serious assault at South Lismore

        PHOTOS: Lismore community welcomes back beloved market

        Premium Content PHOTOS: Lismore community welcomes back beloved market

        News The Lismore Car Boot Market moved for the first time in 32 years