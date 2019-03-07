Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
SHADOW: This little beauty lives in Lismore.
SHADOW: This little beauty lives in Lismore. Cate Gibson
Pets & Animals

50 cats that will steal your heart

Javier Encalada
by
7th Mar 2019 8:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE only domesticated species of the Felidae family, Felis catus, the domestic cat, has been a companion to humans since ancient times.

Cat domestication was initially thought to have initiated in Egypt, because cats in ancient Egypt were venerated since around 3100 BC, but the earliest indication for the taming of an African wildcat (F. lybica) was found in Cyprus, where a cat skeleton was excavated close by a human Neolithic grave dating to around 7500 BC.

In Australia, there are an estimated 2.7 million domestic cats and over 18 million feral cats.

Historical records date the introduction of cats to Australia at around 1804 and that cats first became feral around Sydney by 1820.

By 2006, 26 percent of Australian households had a domesticated cat.

About 60 breeds of cats are recognised as official by cat registries, but those who own a cat care little for their pedigree and more about their personalities and their beauty.

Here is a selection of 50 (+1) of the Northern Rivers cats submitted by our readers via social media.

 

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 
cats gallery pets
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    One person taken to hospital after Goonellabah crash

    One person taken to hospital after Goonellabah crash

    News EMERGENCY services were called to a two-car crash on the Bruxner Highway this morning.

    • 7th Mar 2019 8:07 AM
    $10 million koala 'nightclub' DA withdrawn

    premium_icon $10 million koala 'nightclub' DA withdrawn

    News Developer plans to re-write the application after community concerns

    One-way traffic in village centre: Will it work?

    premium_icon One-way traffic in village centre: Will it work?

    Council News Ballina Shire Council is set to begin the trial next week

    Lawyer for manslaughter accused withdraws bail bid

    premium_icon Lawyer for manslaughter accused withdraws bail bid

    Crime Court hears prosecution is likely to proceed on manslaughter charge