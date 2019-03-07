50 cats that will steal your heart

THE only domesticated species of the Felidae family, Felis catus, the domestic cat, has been a companion to humans since ancient times.

Cat domestication was initially thought to have initiated in Egypt, because cats in ancient Egypt were venerated since around 3100 BC, but the earliest indication for the taming of an African wildcat (F. lybica) was found in Cyprus, where a cat skeleton was excavated close by a human Neolithic grave dating to around 7500 BC.

In Australia, there are an estimated 2.7 million domestic cats and over 18 million feral cats.

Historical records date the introduction of cats to Australia at around 1804 and that cats first became feral around Sydney by 1820.

By 2006, 26 percent of Australian households had a domesticated cat.

About 60 breeds of cats are recognised as official by cat registries, but those who own a cat care little for their pedigree and more about their personalities and their beauty.

Here is a selection of 50 (+1) of the Northern Rivers cats submitted by our readers via social media.