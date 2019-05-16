Menu
CURIOUS CAREER: Canadian Jeremy Cox is setting up Lismore's newest and most exciting craft beer outlet in the Star Court Arcade. Alison Paterson
50 beers to be showcased at boutique bottle-shop in Lismore

Alison Paterson
21st May 2019 12:00 AM
HE DITCHED a career in engineering to follow his passion for craft beer, and now the decision is paying off for Jeremy Cox.

The 40-year-old is about to open a new retail craft beer outlet in Lismore's Star Court Arcade.

He described Curious Craft Ales as a "boutique, independent bottle shop for Lismore specialising in local craft beer" and is waiting on approval for an 'on-premises' liquor licence.

 

"Everyone knows that the Northern Rivers is home to some of the best coffee and cafes in the country, probably in the world," Mr Cox said.

"We are extremely lucky to have such passionate brewers and winemakers nearby."

Mr Cox said he was attracted to the idea of starting his own retail outlet after his initial concept of starting a brewery was put on the back-burner.

He said he hoped his speciality shop, featuring around 50 types of beer and ale, will be open before the end of May.

"I'm waiting on the green-light from council and the liquor licence," he said.

"Moving from Canada to Australia with my wife, who is from Ballina, led me to change from being a structural technologist working with earthquake and wind design to opening a craft beer business."

Mr Cox's hands-on approach also saw him renovate his new space in the Lismore CBD, design the logo and engage a Northern Rivers artist, Vivi Frehner, to paint a striking wall mural.

"Curious will bring local craft beer to the region from local breweries such as 7 Mile, Sea Legs, Range Brewing and Pet Nat," he said.

"We will have a good variety on offer, with 50 types of beer and a dozen spirits.

"Kombucha will also be served and in a non-alcoholic beverage."

Mr Cox said he hoped people in town would enjoy popping in and trying something different when he opens.

Curious Craft Ales will be at Shop 20, Star Court Arcade, Lismore.

