5 worst Christmas presents voted by Lismore

Stocking fillers out, mobile data in for a preferred gift this year.

Stocking fillers out, mobile data in for a preferred gift this year.

LISMORE residents are saying enough is enough when it comes to crap Christmas presents - namely the ones you'll find in your stockings.

New research from Virgin Mobile has revealed two out of three Lismore locals believe stocking fillers are often wasted and most would prefer to have data over novelty mugs (64%) or a pair of socks (55%).

Whether it's maxing out your data by streaming classic Christmas movies or downloading music, 8.6 million Aussies would rather ditch the stocking filler and get data instead according to Virgin Mobile.

Top 5 gifts Lismore locals loathe come Christmas time are:

1. Stuffed toys (48%)

2. Christmas themed anything (46%)

3. Trinkets (46%)

4. Novelty mugs (45%)

5. Socks (44%)

Other gifts Australian's internally groan at when given at Christmas were found as scented products (candles, perfumes, beauty products) and a 'gift with purchase' gift.

Research was conducted by Virgin Mobile and carried out by Lonergan from a nationally representative survey of Australians in November 2017.