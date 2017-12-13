Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

5 worst Christmas presents voted by Lismore

Stocking fillers out, mobile data in for a preferred gift this year.
Stocking fillers out, mobile data in for a preferred gift this year.
JASMINE BURKE
by

LISMORE residents are saying enough is enough when it comes to crap Christmas presents - namely the ones you'll find in your stockings.

New research from Virgin Mobile has revealed two out of three Lismore locals believe stocking fillers are often wasted and most would prefer to have data over novelty mugs (64%) or a pair of socks (55%).

Whether it's maxing out your data by streaming classic Christmas movies or downloading music, 8.6 million Aussies would rather ditch the stocking filler and get data instead according to Virgin Mobile.

Top 5 gifts Lismore locals loathe come Christmas time are:

1. Stuffed toys (48%)

2. Christmas themed anything (46%)

3. Trinkets (46%)

4. Novelty mugs (45%)

5. Socks (44%)

Other gifts Australian's internally groan at when given at Christmas were found as scented products (candles, perfumes, beauty products) and a 'gift with purchase' gift.

Research was conducted by Virgin Mobile and carried out by Lonergan from a nationally representative survey of Australians in November 2017.

Topics:  christmas 2017 mobile data northern rivers community

Lismore Northern Star
Man dies on North Coast beach after being pulled from rip

Man dies on North Coast beach after being pulled from rip

THE man's girlfriend raised the alarm when she saw him struggling in the water, but he could not be saved.

Nooooo....not Santa again!

I WILL NOT FLIPPIN' SMILE!!!!

"My two year old despises Santa. Will not have a bar of him”

Social media 'ripping apart society', says Facebook's ex-VP

Facebook has a messenger app for kids under 13 Employees have lunch at the canteen at Facebook's headquarters. Picture: Daniel Leal-olivas

YET another former Facebook executive has come forward

UPDATED MAP: Christmas lights closest to you

3 Grevillea Grove, Goonellabah is one of the places to go this year for Christmas lights.

Use our interactive map to explore the Christmas lights.

Local Partners