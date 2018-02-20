Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Opinion

5 words you are using incorrectly

VOCABULARY: This do would never homework where the word icon was incorrectly used.
VOCABULARY: This do would never homework where the word icon was incorrectly used. Supplied
Alison Paterson
by

Understanding and using precise nomenclature is essential no matter your profession.

In other words, it's best to avoid sounding like a 14-year-old.

Unless of course you are one.

Meanwhile, here are five words you are probably using incorrectly:

1. Random - It's when something is made, created or occurs without method or conscious decision. As in by chance. Not when you meet your friends in your local café.

2. Legend - King Arthur is a legend. So is Merlin. Someone who kicked a goal in the final moments of a footy match is a top athlete or team player, not a legend.

3. Awesome - Is something which inspires genuine awe. Such as a piece of outstanding art, science, architecture or literature is awesome. Not some idiot you filmed roller-skating on a netball court.

4. Icon - A logo on a computer program or phone or traditionally a devotional painting of Christ or another holy figure in the Byzantine and other Eastern Churches is an icon (aka ikon). Someone so desperately media-hungry they post selfies six times a day is not. Ever.

5. Major - Is a rank in the armed services or a piece of music, not a significant / important / critical incident or incident.

Topics:  awesome icon language legend major northern rivers education random

Lismore Northern Star
New Tattersalls Lismore to close its doors

New Tattersalls Lismore to close its doors

REASONS cited include a harsh insurance company and unforgiving landlords.

Man drops pants in front of child

Lismore police station in Lismore. Zadoc Street.

Police have arrested a man for performing indecent acts

$5 million deal for macadamia company

Deputy Premier John Barilaro and Member for Lismore Thomas George visit MPC in Alphadale to announce a NSW Government loan of more than $5 million.

Loan puts processor on a global footing.

Do you know where Rayelene is?

Rayelene Beryl Prior

Police would like to get in touch with the Lismore woman

Local Partners