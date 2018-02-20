5 words you are using incorrectly

Understanding and using precise nomenclature is essential no matter your profession.
In other words, it's best to avoid sounding like a 14-year-old.
Unless of course you are one.
Meanwhile, here are five words you are probably using incorrectly:
1. Random - It's when something is made, created or occurs without method or conscious decision. As in by chance. Not when you meet your friends in your local café.
2. Legend - King Arthur is a legend. So is Merlin. Someone who kicked a goal in the final moments of a footy match is a top athlete or team player, not a legend.
3. Awesome - Is something which inspires genuine awe. Such as a piece of outstanding art, science, architecture or literature is awesome. Not some idiot you filmed roller-skating on a netball court.
4. Icon - A logo on a computer program or phone or traditionally a devotional painting of Christ or another holy figure in the Byzantine and other Eastern Churches is an icon (aka ikon). Someone so desperately media-hungry they post selfies six times a day is not. Ever.
5. Major - Is a rank in the armed services or a piece of music, not a significant / important / critical incident or incident.