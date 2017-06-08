20°
5 unmissable gigs on the Northern Rivers this week

Javier Encalada
| 8th Jun 2017 5:30 AM Updated: 6:00 AM
Director Andrew Swain (centre, holding a dog) with most of Dustyesky's Choir.
Director Andrew Swain (centre, holding a dog) with most of Dustyesky's Choir. Contributed

  Dustyesky

More than just a male choir, Dustyesky, from Northern New South Wales, brings to the stage humour, emotion and captivating voices singing in Russian.
More than just a male choir, Dustyesky, from Northern New South Wales, brings to the stage humour, emotion and captivating voices singing in Russian. Tessa Mapstone

  THEY are men of Mullumbimby and they sing in Russian, but they don't speak the language. Oh, but they love vodka. The all-male choir has become a sensation among Russian media, with stories about them on Russian TV networks and in newspapers. The 28 Mullum comrades have been performing together for the past three years, singing old Russian songs of love, despair and romance that will transport you to the streets of St Petersburg... if you speak Russian. Help them raise funds for their vodka requirements at Mullum Club, 58 Dalley St, Mullumbimby, this Saturday from 7pm.    

 

Sara Tindley's new release

Singer Songwriter Sara Tindley.
Singer Songwriter Sara Tindley. Jane Rantall

WILD and Unknown is the name of Sara Tindley's latest music release. Wild and Unknown sings away the bruises of her recent brush with mortality. The collaboration with local engineer Nick DiDia transformed Tindley's Country ballads into paeans infused with light and space. At Club Mullum, 58 Dalley St, Mullumbimby, this Sunday from 3pm. $20.    

Mermaids of Floodmore

Mermaids of Lismore.
Mermaids of Lismore.

SELF-PROCLAIMED as 'the undisputed cuties of the local comedy rock scene', The Humans of Lismore return with their latest and most bodacious show yet: Mermaids of Floodmore. With special guests Joel Spargo, Jyllie Jackson, Kazya K, Millie Ivaschenko, Dave Batten, Andrea Soler, Gyrm Wyrmskeg and Teddy Lewis King. At the New Tattersalls Hotel's back room this Saturday, from 7.30pm. $10.     

 

The Very Hungry Caterpillar

The Very Hungry Caterpillar theatre show will come to Lismore this month.
The Very Hungry Caterpillar theatre show will come to Lismore this month. Contributed

FOLLOWING sold-out audiences to more than 55,000 people in two years, The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show has announced three performances in Lismore.  This show features 75 puppets that adapts four of Eric Carle's books for the stage.  At Lismore City Hall, on Wednesday, June 14.  Visit lismorecityhall.com.au for details.    

 

Lismore Theatre Company

The play, 'Heroes' features some fine performances by long time stalwarts of the Lismore Theatre Co Gray Wilson, Jason Smith and John Taylor.
The play, 'Heroes' features some fine performances by long time stalwarts of the Lismore Theatre Co Gray Wilson, Jason Smith and John Taylor. rj2482@gmail.com

THE Lismore Theatre Company production of Heroes is a "playful, bawdy and heart-breakingly funny" about old age and the effects of wartime trauma, while still retaining dignity and grace.  At the Rochdale Theatre, 603 Ballina Rd, Goonellabah, tomorrow, Saturday and Sunday.  Visit lismoretheatrecompany.org.au for details and bookings.      

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  ballina byron bay casino kyogle lismore northern rivers entertainment whatson

STATE-of-the art techniques by Southern Cross University researchers has played a key role in the discovery of the human remains in Morocco.

The Lismore Lake Pool on a quiet day.

Lake pool was "dangerous", former supporter says

Snow clouds over Mount Nardi, July 3, 1984.

"The flakes were swirling in the wind"

NSW police generic Handcuffs arrest. 07 October 2016

32-year-old Lismore man arrested for several offences

