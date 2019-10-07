5 times over the limit, travelling wrong way on highway
ROAD spikes were used to stop an intoxicated man travelling at speed in the wrong direction on the Pacific Highway on Friday.
It was just one of a number of shocking incidents on Northern Rivers Roads over the long weekend.
About 11.56pm on Saturday October 5, police began to receive calls of a vehicle travelling at speed north in the south bound lanes of the Pacific Motorway, from Yelgun.
Police began to travel towards the Pacific Motorway and entered the southbound lane at Cudgera Creek. As they did so the offending vehicle red Mazda 3 passed them in lane 2 of the southbound lanes travelling north. At the time the offending vehicle was travelling at a speed of 110km/h.
Police made a u-turn onto the north bound lanes and informed VKG of the situation.
Police activated warning lights and sirens in the north bound lane travelling north and began to flash oncoming vehicles in the south bound lanes in an attempt to warn them of the impending danger.
Police took up a position in the south bound lanes north of this location and began to stop south bound traffic, moving them well clear of the motorway.
The offending vehicle failed to yield to police directions to stop.
Tyre Deflation Devices were deployed to stop the vehicle before there was a serious collision. The TDD was successfully deployed and the vehicle road spiked.
The offender stopped about 50m from the spike location and was removed from the car.
Police said he was so well intoxicated he was unable to stand or speak. He returned a roadside reading of 0.224 and a BAS of 0.193.
He was issued a notice for the offence of high range to appear and his licence was suspended immediately.
It was only through the good work of police that a serious crash was avoided.
Other incidents
- 21-year-old male charged with mid range PCA at Brunswick Heads. About 1.50am on Sunday, October 6, a 21-year-old male from Queensland was stopped for a Random Breath Test in Byron Street, Brunswick Heads. The male returned a positive reading and was subjected to a breath analysis and returned a mid range reading. His driver's licence was suspended and he will attend Mullumbimby Local Court on a date to be set.
- 37-year-old male charged with high range PCA at Mullumbimby. About 2.40am on Sunday October 6, a 37-year-old male from Queensland was stopped for a random breath test in Whian Street, Mullumbimby. The male returned a positive reading and was subjected to a breath analysis and returned a High Range reading. His driver's licence was suspended and he will attend Mullumbimby Local Court on a date to be set
- 48-year-old male charged with high range PCA and driving offence following crash at Brunswick Heads. About 6.40pm on Friday October 4, a 48-year-old male from Brunswick Heads was driving a gold Holden Acclaim station wagon north east along Brunswick Terrace, Brunswick Heads when he collided into bollards in front of the Gelato Ice Cream shop causing extensive damage to the vehicle. Police attended and the driver returned a positive reading to alcohol. A check of the vehicle revealed it was unregistered, uninsured and the driver unlicensed. The male driver's breath analysis returned a high range reading of 0.159. The male was issued with a notice to appear at the Byron Bay Local court on the October 28, 2019.
- 27-year-old male charged with mid range PCA at Tweed Heads. About 5.20pm on Saturday October 5, a 27-year-old male from Tweed Heads was stopped for a Random Breath Test on the Pacific Motorway at Tweed Heads South. The male returned a positive reading and was subjected to a breath analysis and returned a mid range reading. His driver's licence was suspended and he will attend Tweed Heads Local Court on a date to be set.