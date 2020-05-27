5 things you’ll pay more for under council's proposed budget

INCREASES: Tenterfield Shire residents may pay up to $19 per year for waste collection services under Tenterfield Shire Council’s draft budget. The recycling collection cost will increase by $3. Photo: News Regional Media

A TRIP to the tip could cost you up to 100 per cent more under Tenterfield Shire Council's proposed new fees and charges schedule.

The council's draft operation budget for 2020/21, which is now on public exhibition, outlines a number of changes to the council's fees and charges schedule.

Waste collection charges

Residents and businesses will have to pay an extra $19 per year for waste collection services under the plan, with an extra $3 for recycling collection.

According to the draft fees and charges schedule, the annual collection charge for a domestic and commercial waste 120 litre bin will increase from $374 in 2019/20 to $393 next year, with a 5 per cent increase.

The annual residential and non-residential recycling charge will increase by $3 to $76, if approved.

Trips to the tip will also cost more with general and green waste charges increasing by up to 100 per cent for small box trailer loads.

Sedans and station wagons will now see a 6 per cent increase and will cost $17.50 per load, while utility vehicles with up to 1 tonne carrying capacity will cost $36 per load, a 4 per cent increase.

For trailers, a small box trailer of general waste with a maximum 6'x4'', will now increase from $18.80 per load to $27, with a 43 per cent rise.

However a larger 8'x5' small box trailer will swell with a 100 per cent increase from $23 to $46.

Swimming pool admission

Single admission to the pool will rise to $4.10 per person.

If residents also wish to use the pool's gym facilities, that will cost $6.20 per person for pool and gym use, or $4.10 for gym entry only.

Hire of sporting fields and parks

The use of Federation Park's half bank of lights per hour will rise from $20 to $25, or a 31 per cent increase from $38 to $50 per hour for full bank lighting. Lighting at Shirley Park will increase from $10 to $15 per hour.

The hire cost of the Shire's parks for weddings and private functions will be judged per approval, with the cost rising by 61 per cent from $155 to $250.

Saleyards fees

Fees at the Tenterfield Livestock Selling Centre are set to rise under the draft budget.

The annual agent business use fee will rise from $4,350 to $4,460, while the cattle disposal fee will rise from $238 to $250 per head.

Burial in cemeteries

The draft budget sees significant increases to a number of cemetery costings.

Interment of stillborn child or infant will increase by 115 per cent from $609 to $1,315 per burial.

To purchase a plot for interment of ashes will rise from $255.50 to $280 per allotment, while burial in one of the Shire's village cemeteries will increase from $2,830 to $3,480 per burial, which includes ground purchase and perpetual maintenance.

•The Tenterfield Shire Council Draft Operational Plan and Budget 2020/2021 documents are on public display on the council's website until Friday, June 19.