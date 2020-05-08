5 things you’ll pay more for under horror budget

The entry fee for the Lismore Memorial Baths will be increased.

IN WHAT'S being described as the "toughest" budget in a decade, Lismore City Council is making some big decisions that will end up hurting ratepayers hip pocket.

The draft operation budget for 2020/21, which is now on public exhibition, outlines lots of cuts and cost saving measures to help rejuvenate the council's struggling cash flow.

Council staff have budgeted a cash deficit of $282,000 for the next financial year.

But to help that figure improve, staff have recommended pricing increases that could boost council revenue.

However, that means ratepayers will be forking out more cash, which all adds up.

The five biggest fee changes you'll see in the draft operation budget are:

● The average urban residential ratepayer will see rates increase by 2.6 per cent, or $44, and the annual rate will now cost $1,272.

● Other rate increases proposed include a $5.56 increase on the integrated waste collection service charge, a $15.31 increase on the rural collection service charge and $7.40 increase on the business collection urban service charge.

Cars waiting to use Lismore tip. Photo: Nolan Verheij-Full / Northern Star Nolan Verheij-Full

● The fees at the Lismore Recycling and Recovery Centre will also increase, with unsorted waste per tonne increasing by $36 to $334.

You'll pay an extra $25.60 to self-sort your waste per tonne at the centre, which will cost $237.60.

Green waste per tonne will also see a $7.30 increase and will now cost $80.50.

Meanwhile, the draft budget doesn't propose any fee changes for the Nimbin Transfer Station.

● If you're planning for going swimming at the Lismore Memorial Baths, adult casual swimmers can expect to pay an extra 15 cents entry fee, set to become $5.50.

While concession casual swimmers will be paying $4.70 to use the pool, an additional 10 cents on what they already pay.

Goonellabah Sports and Aquatic Centre. Marc Stapelberg

● Sports enthusiasts who use Goonellabah Sports and Aquatic Centre (GSAC) can also expect to see fees increase.

An adult entry to the aquatic area will increase by 20 cents to $5.50, while a six-month family aquatic area pass will now cost $503.25, or a $45.75 increase.

Anyone planning on hiring a single court for an hour will also have to now pay $68.50, or an additional $1.85, to use the court.