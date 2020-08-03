5 things you need to know before you hit the roads this week

Roadworks will continue on the Pacific Highway upgrade this week.

EXPECT changed traffic conditions and night work on the Pacific Highway from Monday to Sunday, August 3 to 9, for the Woolgoolga to Ballina upgrade, weather permitting.

1. Woodburn: From Monday, there will be up to seven days of work between Woodburn and New Italy to carry out earthwork, paving, drainage work, landscaping, line marking and installing traffic safety barriers to allow vehicles to access site.

Motorists can expect traffic control, reduced speed limits and short stoppages at times between 6am and 6pm.

2. Maclean: Further south from Monday, there will be six days of work next to the Pacific Highway between Maclean and Glenugie to carry out asphalting, drainage work, and vegetation and landscape maintenance.

Motorists can expect lane closures, traffic control and short stoppages at times 6am 6pm.

From Tuesday, there will be three nights and four days of work at the Maclean interchange to remove traffic barriers, carry out asphalting and line marking for the upcoming traffic change. Motorists can expect lane closures, traffic control and short stoppages at times while the work is carried out.

3. Pimlico: From Wednesday, there will be three days of work on the Pacific Highway at Pimlico to remove traffic barriers. Northbound motorist can expect traffic control and short stoppages between 7am and 6pm.

Also from Wednesday there will be up to two days of work on Big River Way at Glenugie to carry out asphalting. Motorists can expect a traffic control, a reduced speed limit of 40km/h and short stoppages at times.

4. Broadwater: In regards to local roads, from Monday, there will be two days of work on Rifle Range Road at Broadwater to carry out drainage work.

Motorists can expect traffic control and short stoppages at times between 7am and 6pm.

5. New Italy: Also from Monday, there will be up to six days of work on Minyumai Road at New Italy and Tuckombil Road and Wondawee Way at Woodburn to carry out earthwork, paving installing sign posts and drainage. Motorists can expect lanes closures, traffic control and short stoppages at times between 6am and 6pm.

For the latest traffic updates download the Live Traffic NSW App, visit livetraffic.com or call 132 701.