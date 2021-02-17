5 things you need to know before Titans v Warriors game

CLASH OF TITANS: Ahead of the clash between his club the Gold Coast Titans and New Zealand Warriors at Oakes Oval, Lismore on February 27, prop Jai Whitbread is hoping for a standout 2021 season.

As the hearts of National Rugby League fans quicken ahead of the historic match between the Gold Coast Titans and the New Zealand Warriors in Lismore next week, here’s five things you need to know ahead of the game at Oakes Oval.

1. This is serious mum

Forget anything about this being a trial or friendly game, there is no such thing in NRL.

This match is one each player, coach and both clubs are out to win.

So get there early, it’s going to be full throttle.

2. There’s more than one game

The program for the day includes three pre-games comprising two representative games (U16 and U18 representative game between Northern Rivers Titans against Central Coast Roosters) and a sensational Titans physical disability team exhibition match.

After this will be main game between Gold Coast Titans and New Zealand Warriors.

Gates open at noon.

3. Tickets available.

While the Titans premium, Gordon pavilion and western grandstand tickets have sold out, there’s plenty of outer area, adult, children and family tickets available. BYO chair, blanket and sunblock.

4. Dinner with the NRL greats

If watching an NRL game is not enough (and let’s face it, too much sport is never enough) there’s a dinner featuring players feature a panel with Mal Meninga, Steve Mitchell, Dennis Watt, Justin Holbrook and Anthony Laffranchi, who will provide their unique insights into the world of rugby league.

Tickets to the two-course dinner with drinks costs $160 per person or $1200 for table of eight.

Council said if a table of eight was required please contact gpevents@lismore.nsw.gov.au for tickets while smaller numbers of tickets can be purchased from www.visitlismore.com.au

5. It doesn’t matter your code

Significant sporting events such as Gold Coast Titans playing New Zealand Warriors benefit not only fans of NRL, but attract those who love watching all codes of football.

Just as the AFL game between the Gold Coast Suns and Sydney Swans saw more than 4,000 people flock to Oakes Oval, the game on Saturday, February 27 is expected to draw a big crowd.