5 things you need to know about today's weather

BASICALLY it's hot, dry and dangerous.

But here are five important things you should know about today's weather on the Northern Rivers:

1. Fire dangers are at severe and extreme levels, take them seriously.

Warnings for elevated fire danger are in place today for northern districts with warm, dry windy conditions. Wind are expected to increase this morning.

Fire Danger is extreme for the Far North Coast.

The Bureau of Meteorology has also forecast smoke haze across the region.

At 11am NSW RFS reported 74 fires across NSW, with 33 uncontained.

Two fires are at Emergency Warning, and seven at Watch and Act.

"Today's conditions will be worse than yesterday, with a very real potential of fires spreading quickly to threaten communities and destroy homes," NSW RFS said.

They advise residents to check and follow your Bush Fire Survival Plan and prepare for a bush fire in your area. If your plan is to leave, or you are not prepared, leave early.

If your life is at risk, call Triple Zero (000) immediately.

Continue to stay up to date with the bush fire situation by checking http://www.rfs.nsw.gov.au, listening to your local radio station or by calling the NSW RFS Bush Fire Information Line on 1800 679 737.

For information on road closures, check http://livetraffic.rta.nsw.gov.au. Roads may be closed without warning.

2. This means it's a Total Fire Ban.

A total fire ban means no fires in the open. Simple. This is in place for the whole North Coast, including the Far North Coast.

3. Temperatures will be hot.

Daytime maximum temperatures are forecast in the mid to high 30s across the region today, up to 10C hotter than average for some towns.

Lismore: 37C today (8.4C above average), 28C tomorrow, 29C Sunday

Byron Bay: 32C, 25C tomorrow, 24C Sunday

Ballina: 35C today, 26C tomorrow and Sunday

Kyogle: 39C today, 31C tomorrow, 32C Sunday

Casino: 39C today (10.2C above average), 31C tomorrow, 32C Sunday

Temperatures will not drop below 30C for Casino and Kyogle for the next week, reaching the mid to high 30s again from Tuesday throughout next week.

4. It's going to be smoggy.

As a huge dust cloud which blanketed the Northern Rivers yesterday after moving across from inland NSW, smoke from the bushfires in NE NSW are seen streaming this morning into the Tasman Sea.

5. I'm so sorry, but rain anytime soon is very unlikely.

The Bureau of Meteorology forecasts seven days in advance and it's mostly 0mm across the region for the next week.

Looking further ahead, Weatherzone predicts a couple of days with a low chance of rain between here and the November 24, where chances increase to medium for five days.

"Over southern and eastern Australia the cold front events with potential to bring widespread rain are now expected about 12 November to 16 November, 23 November to 27 November, and 3 December to 7 December," the report predicts.

"Rain events originating in the tropics and moving south are possible about 23 November to 27 November."

Rainfall totals are unavailable.