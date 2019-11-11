5 things you need to know about Lismore's new school

COMING SOON: An artists impression of the new progressive Living School, Northern Rivers, which is coming to Lismore.

WITH only weeks left in the 2019 school year, many parents are looking for schools to enrol children in for 2020.

With the recent announcement of a new alternative school for Lismore's CBD, there has been massive interest.

Living School is a new progressive model of education, designed as a co-educational facility operating from kindergarten to Year 8.

According to the school's prospectus, Living School will not have any religious affiliation and will be "committed to celebrating and integrating indigenous culture and heritage” into education.

The school will be divided into four stages with early years for 4-6 year olds, primary for 7-12 year olds, middle school for 13-16 year olds and plans for a senior college stage for 17-19 year olds.

School campus

The Conway Street campus will feature a range of new and innovative features including a 'Train of Thought' classroom, consisting of a refurbished train carriage.

The campus will have a focus on "non-traditional” classrooms with learning pods, cubbies and open spaces.

The school campus will offer childcare, before and after school care and vacation care, with a cafe, school and community training centre.

Childcare facility

There are currently plans to introduce a childcare facility alongside the new school, called Living Kinder.

The development application lists the capacity for 39 children, and according to the DA floor plans the daycare will be integrated into the greater campus.

School year

The school year will be split into two semesters consisting of three six-week blocks each, with two week holiday breaks between each block.

According to the Living School prospectus "having more regular and shorter breaks is more conducive to learning retention and avoiding student and teacher burn-out”.

Curriculum

Living School's academic focus will be based on the NSW Australian Curriculum, as well as alternative integrated themes, project-based personal learning pathways, entrepreneurship and mentorship.

The school will offer a contemporary environmental education informed by traditional knowledge and connection to nature, and said their learning will occur outdoors where possible.

Other campuses

According to the Living School prospectus, Lismore's new school is set to be the first of many "satellite sites” for the organisation, with plans to spread further across the Northern Rivers in the future.

The school will also access wider communities with field trips, as well as creating a Living Farm for students to learn about a range of agricultural aspects, including how to grow vegetables, propagating seeds, composting, barn raising and fencing, Indigenous medicinal lore and bush survival skills.