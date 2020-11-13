5 things you missed at this week’s council meeting

LISMORE City Council this week sat for the second last time in 2020.

The Tuesday night meeting saw the councillors debate and discuss a number of agenda items.

Here’s five things you might have missed:

Draft Flood Risk Management Project

Lismore residents will get the chance to have their say on the “necessary” future of flood mitigating their city.

A draft Flood Risk Management Project will be placed on public exhibition for 28 days to allow community members see what Lismore City Council has in store for flood protection.

Six flood-mitigating ideas have been included in a new Lismore Flood Risk Management Project draft report.

The options are:

Option 1 – CBD levee raise to provide one-in-20-year flood protection.

Option 2 – South Lismore levee raise to provide one-in-20-year flood protection.

Option 3 – Excavate to increase Wilsons River conveyance at 387 Keen St.

Option 4 – Removal of Kyogle Rd railway embankment and viaduct.

Option 5 – Increase conveyance at key hydraulic controls at Bruxner Highway, Caniaba Rd and Krauss Ave.

Option 6 – Combined option, reflective of implementing Options 1 to 5.

Summerland Christian College in Goonellabah.

Footpath construction delayed on busy road

Summerland Christian College will have a further 12 months to construct an essential footpath to protect students from busy traffic.

Lismore City Council this week approved the amendment to the school’s development application, allowing the education facility a further 12 months to build the footpath along Pineapple Rd towards Ballina Rd in Goonellabah.

Initially, the school asked for a 24-month extension, but it was altered by the council to 12 months after residents raised concerns about the ongoing safety issues with a lack of a footpath.

Pineapple Rd resident Valmai Smith said parts of the road were dangerous, and that danger increased when students were forced to walk along the road because of a lack of a footpath.

Fraud policy to be workshopped

Councillors decided they needed more time to discuss its draft fraud control policy.

The council is required by the NSW Audit Office to have a Fraud Control Framework in place.

A critical component of Council’s Fraud Control Framework is the adoption of a Fraud Control Policy and associated procedures.

But after Councillors Eddie Lloyd and Adam Guise raised concern over the wording of the policy, the matter has been sent back to drawing board to fix any issues arising.

Cr Lloyd said in its current form, there was “numerous way to interpret procedures” of the policy.

Lismore City Council must create a fraud control policy.

Proposed rezoning of Local Environment Plan.

Council decided to rezone urban Deferred Matter (DM) land under Lismore Local Environmental Plan (LEP) 2012.

This proposal would require the amendment of 18 LEP 2012 map sheets.

The council business papers explain the rezoning of urban DM land will assist in the simplification of the current complex circumstances using two LEPs and two Development Control Plans (DCPs).

Those areas to be rezoned include:

70 urban lots/part lots/part road reserves with a total area of 138ha of DM.

54 lots/road reserves (91ha of DM) are either owned by Lismore City Council or the Crown and have a DM area with a primary use of environmental conservation or environmental management.

Southern Cross University owns 7 lots with a total area of 23.5ha of DM.

Council also consulted with the remaining DM landholders (privately owned) involving 9 lots (24ha of DM) to determine primary use of the land.

However, council decided to remove 26 Gardner Ave Lismore (Site 3) from this planning proposal for further consideration of an appropriate zone after concern was raised over flying foxes in the area.

Flying foxes are known to frequent 26 Gardner Ave, Lismore. PICTURE: BRENDAN RADKE

Council committees

After a lengthy debate, councillors have been shaken up who will sit on which committee.

Council staff had flagged several issues with the current standing committees following the resignation of two councillors in August, the extended term of the NSW Local Government elections and a number of committees not having sat for a long time.

Councillors voted on who they wish to represent them on those committees, including the District Bush Fire Management Committee, Lismore Floodplain Risk Management Committee and the Northern Rivers Joint Organisation.

For the full list of committees and its new councillor representatives, visit www.lismore.nsw.gov.au.