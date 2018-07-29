5 things you may not know about Angry Anderson

ROCK: In the category of cult bands` Rose Tattoo has been at the top of the pile for years.

AHEAD of Rose Tattoo's show in Casino, here is a short list of things you may not know about frontman Angry Anderson.

1. His name is Gary and it's his birthday soon: Gary Stephen Anderson was born on August 5, 1947, in Melbourne, to an Australian father and Mauritian mother. He has a brother living in Melbourne by the name of Rodney.

2. He has always been a little angry: Anderson's nickname of 'Angry Ant' developed during his youth due to his volatile nature. According to Anderson, his father "was a deeply troubled man... I've dealt with my rage, my pain... I was a very angry boy... When he was around he was a very explosive person."

Anderson then used his uncle Ivan as his role model, he "was a cigarette-smoking, beer-drinking, leather jacket-wearing, motorcycle-riding drummer in a swing band."

3. He wanted to play the blues: Anderson grew up in suburban Coburg and attended Coburg Technical School before working as a fitter and turner in a factory. Initially, he wanted to be a blues guitarist, "I wanted to be like all the great blues guitar players, then I wanted to be like Bob Dylan, then of course... John Lennon."

Anderson found himself in a band with three possible guitarists and "the other two were much better than me, so the only other thing we needed was a singer... (we) had to sing Twist and Shout without accompaniment. I just happened to be the best one at it."

4. Did you see him in Mad Max 3?: Anderson's debut as an actor was a minor role in Bullamakanka (1983), but in 1985, he appeared as the character Ironbar Bassey in the film Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome alongside Tina Turner and Mel Gibson. Ironbar was the character alongside Aunty Entity (Tuner) who carried a geisha-style mask and hair propped above his head.

In 1987, he played Lenin in the musical Rasputin, composed by David Tyyd, at the State Theatre in Sydney.

5. Suddenly Angry, Neighbours and wrestling Kylie for the number1: In 1987, Anderson had his biggest hit, when the uncharacteristic ballad Suddenly from the album Beats from a Single Drum was used as the wedding theme for the Neighbours episode in which characters Scott Robinson and Charlene Mitchell married.

Mitchell was portrayed by Kylie Minogue, who had issued her debut single in July as a cover version of Locomotion.

Locomotion was at number one on the Australian charts preventing Suddenly from reaching the top spot.

In November 1988, the single reached number three on the UK Singles Chart after the episode aired there.

In 2009, in homage to this moment, the song was featured in the final episode of BBC3's comedy Gavin & Stacey, during the wedding of characters Nessa and Dave.