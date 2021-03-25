5 things you may have missed at last week’s council meeting

Missed last week’s council meeting? Here are five things that happened.

1. Calls for restorative trust fund

Councillor Katie Milne called on our councillors to join her in looking into creating a trust fund for a large scale restorative project.

“While we’ve all been trying our very best to do really great works in this council, the funding has been limited,” Councillor Milne said.

“We’re just tinkering around the edges.”

Other councillor’s questioned whether the costs associated with setting up and running a trust would outweigh the potential benefits.

Councillors nominated to bring forward the potential for the council to “establish a mechanism, such as a trust, to campaign locally, nationally and internationally to raise funds to assist in large scale transformational Regenerative Landscape Management to preserve and restore the Tweed’s internationally significant environment.”

All voted in favour except for Councillor Warren Polglase.

2. Heavy haulage fees

Heavy haulage vehicles may soon have to pay fees to use Tweed Shire Council roads to compensate for the extra damage they contribute.

Councillor Milne suggested the council could implement rules similar to Ballina Shire.

The new policy would only impact large scale businesses using equipment for extrication or developments.

Councillor Ron Cooper spoke in support of the motion, stating a respected engineer told him trucks do 20 times more damage to roads than regular vehicles.

It was resolved that the council will bring forward a report and schedule a workshop on implementing a heavy haulage fee/road contribution for trucking activities involved in large scale extraction and large scale subdivision development activities at the earth works construction certificate stage.

All present voted in favour of the motion.

3. Harvest Food Trail Support

Tropical Fruit World were part of the Harvest Festival Food Trail in the Tweed Valley in 2019. Photo: SCOTT POWICK

Councillors voted in favour of supporting the Harvest Food Trail financially.

The event, a self-driven food trail hosted by Northern Rivers Food, runs from May 1 to 2 this year.

Out of 15 confirmed participants in the event there are six from the Tweed Shire.

Councillors voted unanimously in favour of supporting the event with a gold sponsorship worth $2500 as well as entering into a one-year events sponsorship agreement once satisfied the event will comply with COVID-19 restrictions.

4. Meetings reopen to the public

As of next month members of the public will once again be welcomed into council meetings with the live stream being paused.

The meetings will solely be held at Tweed Heads due to the larger capacity compared to the Murwillumbah chambers.

Public wishing to attend will have to pre-register for the meetings.

Councillors will also be allowed to join by audiovisual link in exceptional circumstances for a limited number of meetings per year.

All voted in favour of the motion.

5. Developers need colour approval from council

A proposed housing development on Kennedy Dr, Tweed Heads.

Councillors voted in favour of supporting a new development for a multi-dwelling housing comprising of four units, a pool and tree removal.

The developers will have to comply with a new condition that they provide the council with details of colours and materials to be used on the development on Kennedy Dr and Charles St before they will be given a Construction Certificate.

The developers will also have to investigate the potential to place suitable vegetation between the proposed dwellings to soften the visual impact of that development.

All voted in favour of approving the development subject to the conditions except for Mayor Chris Cherry.

Want to read more from last week’s meeting? Check out these stories:

>> Is it time to scrap this dam project for good?

>>Do Northern Rivers parks need more CCTV?

>> What’s causing poor water quality in this shire?

>> Fear developers will take advantage of koala code