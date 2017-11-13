Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

5 things up for discussion at Kyogle council meeting

Free entry to Kyogle Pool on Australia Day is proposed.
Free entry to Kyogle Pool on Australia Day is proposed. Contributed

KYOGLE Council will hold its monthly meeting today - here are a few things they will be discussing:

Councillor Maggie May will move to enact a heat refuge policy when temperatures reach 37 degrees.

As part of the proposal, Cr May suggested the council assets such as the Kyogle Library, Citizens Community Centre and other air-conditioned venues in the LGA be made available for residents to take refuge from extreme heat.

She also proposed flexible pool opening policy on these days, and an investigation to find suitable venues that could be air-conditioned in villages where no air-conditioned public building was available.

Councillor Kylie Thomas will move the motion that the council waive all single entry fees and charges to all of the council pools on Australia Day Friday, January 26, 2018.

Councillors will discuss a submission to close a portion of Duck Creek Road, Upper Duck Creek.

TA and JA Moody requested the road, wholly contained within their property, be closed and the ownership transferred into their ownership, offering to pay for all costs involved.

Councillors will discuss a number of tenders in a meeting closed to the public.

Tenders include the supply of a 6x4 prime mover, two 6x4 rigid tippers, a hydraulic excavator, and the tender for the design and construction of the Woodenbong waste transfer station.

The 2016/2017 annual report will be presented.

Topics:  kyogle council lnscouncil meetings northern rivers council

Lismore Northern Star
One person trapped, two taken to hospital after crash

One person trapped, two taken to hospital after crash

TWO fire brigades, ambulance and police rescue are at the scene.

MURDER CASE: Lismore dad pleads not guilty to killing son

Police at the scene of a fatal stabbing in Barrow Lane in Lismore.

Christopher Gibson will stand trial in the Supreme Court in Lismore

Machete, crowbars used during golf club robbery

ARMED ROBBERY: In the latest of a string of armed robberies, police allege five persons unknown using a machete and crowbars, forced entry in to the Casino Golf Club and made off with small proceeds, injuring several staff in the process.

Staff injured during break-in

SES volunteer's flood break to feature on TV

VOLUNTEER RECOGNISED: NEW SES Lismore Unit volunteer Kelley Bohn was nominated by the organisation for a wellness break with her husband, after their home was wrecked in the floods while she was out helping others.

"I was really overwhelmed ... we felt lifted by this break”

Local Partners