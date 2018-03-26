5 things not to miss at Beef Week this year

WITH Beef Week just months away, organisers are preparing for an onslaught of more than 30,000 visitors to the town.

So what keeps the punters coming back in droves?

President Stuart George said the festival was unique, "where community and industry come together” and offered his Top 5 things not to miss this year.

Top 5 reasons why people return to the Beef Week festival:

1. The Casino Beef Week Festival: not only for beef lovers and steer jocks. Yes, there are cattle in the street and it's called Beef Week, but there's much more than that. Event organisers work with many stakeholders to host more than 100 fun events during the 11-day festival. There will be something for everyone - from paddock to the plate experiences, art and craft to music, fashion, races, rodeo, live entertainment and plenty more.

2. Free Breakfast with the Butchers: An absolute must. Enjoy a free and fresh snag or steak sandwich made from local Richmond Valley beef. On top of that, free chocolate and strawberry milk will be served while enjoying lots of live entertainment and music. It's the event that consumes over a half a tonne of local beef annually, and this year will be no exception. More highlights at the Breakfast with the Butchers include cow pat lotto, cow milking competitions, sausage competition and music live on stage.

3. A country escape: Taking place over 11 days, the festival provides entertainment, education and an authentic country experience for everyone. It's a great excuse for people to come together from far and wide - whether its to catch up with family and friends or networking for clients and business partners.

Beef Week brings people together to connect, learn, taste and celebrate. It provides the perfect opportunity to explore this stunning pocket of Australia, which is located an easy drive from Brisbane and the Gold Coast, and just 40 minutes from Byron Bay. To plan your trip visit casinobeefweek.com.au and the Richmond Valley tourism website.

4. Cattle in the main street: There's is nothing else like it - you can watch cattle in the street while having a few drinks at the local pub or browsing through the 80 market stalls. More than 15,000 people come to the CBD on the main Saturday of Beef Week enjoying the cattle competitions, beef taste testing, whip cracking, beef expo, wood chopping, amusement rides, markets and more.

5. The legendary Beef Week spirit comes alive: This special fever takes over the town as the Beef Week spirit shines through to everyone as the festival approaches. There's definitely more to the beef industry than the steak on your plate or the meat in your burger... and the best way to find out all about the paddock to the plate process? Mark May 19-29 in your calendar and get yourself to Beef Week.

Entry to most events is free and tickets for other events will go on sale from May 1. The festival program will be hot off the press in mid-April.

For more information visit casinobeefweek.com.au and follow Beef Week on social media to get a taste of what's to come in 2018: Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

FESTIVAL DATES: Saturday, May 19 to Tuesday May 29, 2018.