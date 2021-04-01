5 things NOT to do during COVID restrictions

We need to stop freaking out about toilet paper. Picture: Melanie Whiting

We need to stop freaking out about toilet paper. Picture: Melanie Whiting

So, we find ourselves under restrictions due to the COVID-19 hen’s night cluster.

While it’s not great, the requirements aren’t onerous yet.

But there are a few things we can all do to make the next few days a whole lot easier to bear and ensure the restrictions don’t go last any longer than necessary.

Here are a few tips.

1. Don’t go strip the supermarket shelves of toilet paper.

I know it’s too late for that plea – there are already reports of toilet paper shopping frenzies in Ballina and Alstonville.

What is wrong with you people? There is plenty of loo paper stacked away in warehouses somewhere. Didn’t you learn last time?

2. Don’t abuse the shop assistants when the above people strip all the shelves of toilet paper and they have none left.

They are doing their best, they work long days dealing with idiots.

If they say there is no toilet paper, there is no toilet paper. They are not selling it on the black market, or stockpiling for friends.

There will be more toilet paper soon.

3. Wear the masks.

Yes, they are annoying.

Yes, they make it hard to breathe properly.

But it’s easier than wearing a ventilator.

Just wear them.

4. Don’t hold a party with 50 of your nearest and dearest friends.

Regulations are in place for a reason, abide by them.

5. Don’t putyour head in the sand and hope it all goes away. If you have been in a hotspot or have symptoms, get tested now.

There are many places to get tested.

Still don’t know what the symptoms are?

Here they are (from NSW Health website)

fever (37.5C or higher)

cough

sore throat

shortness of breath (difficulty breathing)

runny nose

loss of taste

loss of smell.

Other reported symptoms include: