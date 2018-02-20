Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
38 Campbell Crescent, Goonellabah.
38 Campbell Crescent, Goonellabah. Contributed
News

5 starter homes to get you on the property ladder

Samantha Elley
by
20th Feb 2018 12:51 PM

WE HAVE done plenty of stories around the rental crisis across the Northern Rivers, and all the dramas that go with it.

But what if you wanted to get into the real estate market and actually buy a place?

The first rung on the property ladder can often be the hardest but we know there are people out there who have saved/are saving diligently to get that elusive deposit.

They may be able to start with a small fixer upper or a property not immediately in the area of choice, but at least they can start building equity.

We thought we would try to help and give you some ideas of what is available on the market at the moment.

We have worked out monthly payments on a mortgage for a 20 year term at 4%pa and a 10% deposit.

1. 38 Campbell Crescent, Goonellabah $264,000

3br, 1b, land size 618sqm

Deposit: $26,400, Borrowed: $237,600. Monthly payments: $1442.

Agent: Harcourts Northern Rivers 6686 1100

4/310 Keen Street, Girards Hill
4/310 Keen Street, Girards Hill Contributed

2. 4/310 Keen Street, Girards Hill $240,000

4br, 1 b, 1c

Deposit: $24,000, Borrowed: $216,000. Monthly payments: $1,309

Agent: Century 21, Alstonville 0404 816 000

38 Richmond Street, Casino
38 Richmond Street, Casino Contributed

3. 38 Richmond Street, Casino $329,000

3br, 1b, 3c

Deposit: $32,900, Borrowed: $296,100. Monthly payments: $1,794

Agent: George & Fuhrmann 0428 699 807

14 Engine Street, South Lismore
14 Engine Street, South Lismore Contribtued

4. 14 Engine Street, South Lismore $255,000

3br, 1b, 2c

Deposit: $25,500, Borrowed: $229,500. Monthly payments $1,394

Agent: First National, Lismore 0408368 913

507 Ballina Road, Goonellabah
507 Ballina Road, Goonellabah Contributed

5. 507 Ballina Road, Goonellabah

3br, 1b, 3c

Deposit: $32,000, Borrowed: $288,000. Monthly payments $$1,745

Agent: First National, Lismore 0414 664 731

Reference: BCU home loan calculator.

finance fixer uppers northern rivers property real estate starter homes
Lismore Northern Star
BREAKING: Search for missing yachtsman off Yamba

BREAKING: Search for missing yachtsman off Yamba

News WESTPAC Life Saver Rescue Helicopter tasked to conduct search for missing yachtsman off Clarence Coast.

DNA testing for teen accused of nightmare sex assault

DNA testing for teen accused of nightmare sex assault

News Teenager accused of attempted murder and sexual assault

Casino the centre of regional investment

Casino the centre of regional investment

News Delegates from around the world met at Casino

DPI commits to more consultation on dog breeding rules

DPI commits to more consultation on dog breeding rules

News "There is more work to do to ensure the welfare of animals"

Local Partners