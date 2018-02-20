5 starter homes to get you on the property ladder

WE HAVE done plenty of stories around the rental crisis across the Northern Rivers, and all the dramas that go with it.

But what if you wanted to get into the real estate market and actually buy a place?

The first rung on the property ladder can often be the hardest but we know there are people out there who have saved/are saving diligently to get that elusive deposit.

They may be able to start with a small fixer upper or a property not immediately in the area of choice, but at least they can start building equity.

We thought we would try to help and give you some ideas of what is available on the market at the moment.

We have worked out monthly payments on a mortgage for a 20 year term at 4%pa and a 10% deposit.

1. 38 Campbell Crescent, Goonellabah $264,000

3br, 1b, land size 618sqm

Deposit: $26,400, Borrowed: $237,600. Monthly payments: $1442.

Agent: Harcourts Northern Rivers 6686 1100

4/310 Keen Street, Girards Hill Contributed

2. 4/310 Keen Street, Girards Hill $240,000

4br, 1 b, 1c

Deposit: $24,000, Borrowed: $216,000. Monthly payments: $1,309

Agent: Century 21, Alstonville 0404 816 000

38 Richmond Street, Casino Contributed

3. 38 Richmond Street, Casino $329,000

3br, 1b, 3c

Deposit: $32,900, Borrowed: $296,100. Monthly payments: $1,794

Agent: George & Fuhrmann 0428 699 807

14 Engine Street, South Lismore Contribtued

4. 14 Engine Street, South Lismore $255,000

3br, 1b, 2c

Deposit: $25,500, Borrowed: $229,500. Monthly payments $1,394

Agent: First National, Lismore 0408368 913

507 Ballina Road, Goonellabah Contributed

5. 507 Ballina Road, Goonellabah

3br, 1b, 3c

Deposit: $32,000, Borrowed: $288,000. Monthly payments $$1,745

Agent: First National, Lismore 0414 664 731

Reference: BCU home loan calculator.