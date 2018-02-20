5 starter homes to get you on the property ladder
WE HAVE done plenty of stories around the rental crisis across the Northern Rivers, and all the dramas that go with it.
But what if you wanted to get into the real estate market and actually buy a place?
The first rung on the property ladder can often be the hardest but we know there are people out there who have saved/are saving diligently to get that elusive deposit.
They may be able to start with a small fixer upper or a property not immediately in the area of choice, but at least they can start building equity.
We thought we would try to help and give you some ideas of what is available on the market at the moment.
We have worked out monthly payments on a mortgage for a 20 year term at 4%pa and a 10% deposit.
1. 38 Campbell Crescent, Goonellabah $264,000
3br, 1b, land size 618sqm
Deposit: $26,400, Borrowed: $237,600. Monthly payments: $1442.
Agent: Harcourts Northern Rivers 6686 1100
2. 4/310 Keen Street, Girards Hill $240,000
4br, 1 b, 1c
Deposit: $24,000, Borrowed: $216,000. Monthly payments: $1,309
Agent: Century 21, Alstonville 0404 816 000
3. 38 Richmond Street, Casino $329,000
3br, 1b, 3c
Deposit: $32,900, Borrowed: $296,100. Monthly payments: $1,794
Agent: George & Fuhrmann 0428 699 807
4. 14 Engine Street, South Lismore $255,000
3br, 1b, 2c
Deposit: $25,500, Borrowed: $229,500. Monthly payments $1,394
Agent: First National, Lismore 0408368 913
5. 507 Ballina Road, Goonellabah
3br, 1b, 3c
Deposit: $32,000, Borrowed: $288,000. Monthly payments $$1,745
Agent: First National, Lismore 0414 664 731
Reference: BCU home loan calculator.