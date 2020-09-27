5 songs from the Northern Rivers that you need to hear

Five new tracks you need to hear right now.

Five new tracks you need to hear right now.

THE Northern Rivers possesses some high quality musicians in its towns.

Here are five of the best tracks from the region in September.

Pure Posse - Spend It

As far as first time uploads go on Unearthed, Pure Posse's Spend It might just be one of the best of 2020. Often electronic tracks can suffer from over production, but Spend It manages to combine soothing vocals with a rich backing track for an impressive release. The Lennox Head duo are definitely a group to watch in the coming months.

Del Slackers - Growing Old

Growing Old continues a solid year for the Byron Bay band as they fuse their surf rock and garage band sounds on the latest release. It sits right in the sweet spot and with some fun guitar rifts littered throughout the track, it feels like a prime track for the summer months.

Stone Fin - Way O

Way O feels reminiscent in a sense of early Red Hot Chili Peppers and marks the Byron group out as a band to watch. The guitar work on the single is a real highlight and combined with , this is one for those who love a classic indie rock sound.

Peter Koro - The Church

Uploaded onto Unearthed in mid-September, this track is one destined to feature on your easy listening playlist by the end of the year. Koro keeps the track fairly simple with his steel string guitar and stomp pedal but his evocative writing draws you in and holds you there. Hopefully live gigs slowly returning will see Koro back as a regular across the Northern Rivers and Tweed music scene.

Tainui Richmond - Complacent

There is a lot of singer songwriters trying to make it big but Tainui Richmond's song writing might be his standout feature. It's an asset that shines on Complacent, with some frank and honest declarations on his emotive state combined with rich storytelling. It's somehow both a track which feels uniquely his but also eminently relatable as a listener.