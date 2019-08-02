$5 scratchie wins $100,000 for Northern Rivers man

WIN: A Lismore family is having a great weekend after winning $100,000 on an Instant Scratch-Its ticket.

ONE lucky Lismore family is getting the shopping spree of a lifetime after with $100,000 after scoring a win with an Instant Scratch-It.

The Lismore dad, who requested to remain private, is excited to take his kids on a shopping spree after scoring one of the top prizes on an Instant Scratch-Its ticket.

He will easy to stop as he will probably be the only man in the region looking actually excited to be out in a shopping expedition with the whole family.

The Lismore resident won the top prize after buying a $5 Crosswords Instant Scratch-Its ticket from Lismore Central Newspro, Shops T10 Lismore Central Shopping Centre, Lismore.

Sharing his joy with a NSW Lotteries official this morning, the man explained how he scratched the winning ticket while he was having a break at work.

"I was having a busy day at work and so I decided to have a quick break and have a cup of tea and scratch the ticket I'd bought earlier,” he said.

"I was just scratching away when I saw I won $100,000. I didn't believe it!

"When I went home I had my family check it and they told me it was true.

"It is great! You don't often have one hundred thousand dollars just come along, so this is amazing.

"I am definitely going to celebrate with my family when the money is in my account.”

When asked how he planned to enjoy his prize, the family man said he would put it to good use.

"I don't want to waste it. I will put it to in the bank and use it when we need it,” he shared.

"We are a work, work, work family so this will just help us relax a bit.

"It will take some stress away.

"I will take my kids on a shopping spree though, and let them pick out some things they want!

"I might buy a few little toys for myself as well.”

Lismore Central Newspro newsagency assistant Allison Harris said she was thrilled to have sold a major prize winning Instant Scratch-Its ticket.

"It's excellent and it's great it's gone to a regular customer,” she said.

"He is such a deserving winner and we are thrilled for him.

"We have sold a few major prizes in the past and are so excited we have sold another and can add this to our list.

"We can't wait to sell more in the future.”

In 2018, 155 Instant Scratch-Its top prize winners collectively took home more than $14.26 million.