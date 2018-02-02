5 road projects going on around town

IF YOU have been thinking there seems to be a lot of road work going on around Lismore at the moment ... you would be right. There are currently five major projects being undertaken by Lismore City Council.

Conway Street near the post office, CBD. (fixing the road). Temporary closure of Conway Street between Molesworth and Carrington Streets remains in place to allow the road to be fixed in the shortest time possible. This includes the Conway and Carrington Street intersection. Detours via adjoining streets are in place. Footpath access to adjoining businesses remains open. Parking is available in the adjoining sections of Conway and Carrington Streets (two-hour parking limit). The council will soon move on to fixing the adjoining section of Conway Street up to its Keen Street intersection and will reopen its Carrington Street intersection when they do.

Molesworth Street near the Rous Water building (replacing the water main). Temporary lane closures will start in Molesworth Street between the Conway and Magellan Street intersections on February 5 while the water main is replaced. This includes some of the central parking lanes. The council will construct short lengths of the new water main to reduce the extent of lane closures and traffic control conditions will change accordingly over the coming weeks as they make progress with these staged works.

Union Street near the Norco factory, South Lismore (water main). Expect minor traffic disruptions in Union Street between Elliott Road and Norco Lane as they replace the water main over several weeks.

Wyrallah Road near the Lismore Workers Golf Club, East Lismore (fixing the road). Temporary traffic controls in Wyrallah Road between Oliver Street and Rosedale Square will remain during work hours as the council nears completion of these roadworks.

Kyogle Road at Rosehill Road, Tuncester (fixing the road). Traffic delays can be expected over the coming months as the council fix a 1.5km section of Kyogle Road near its Rosehill Road intersection at Tuncester. Please allow for additional travel time as they alternate traffic flow on one lane at a time. Keep an eye out for our electronic message boards for further information.

Lismore City Council asked the community to not be deterred by the road works.

They said: "During this time, please keep doing business in our CBD as many businesses are still recovering from the 2017 flood and need your support".