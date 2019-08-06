Menu
WHARVES: The band is formed by Matt Collins (vocals, guitar), Mike Watson (guitar), Scott Finch (bass) and Fraser Perrott (drums) .
5 reasons why this Northern Rivers band is one to watch

Marc Stapelberg
by
6th Aug 2019 9:00 AM
WHARVES took out our recent competition to grace the cover of The Northern Star's entertainment guide, and the Lennox Head band has certainly proved itself when it comes to musical prowess.

We took a look at some of the highlights for this up-and-coming band.

1. Wharves won triple J Unearthed's Splendour In The Grass comp in 2017. They played a dynamic set in boiling sun and showed their prowess on stage.

2. Recently the band announced a tour of Europe in September supporting DZ Deathrays. According to vocalist Matt Collins it all came about after they supported the dynamic rockers on some of their Australian dates.

3. The band recently released a new single, Blame, recorded at Rockinghorse Studios in Byron Bay.

4. Their music video, High School Hero, dealt the themes of bullying, violence and regret and the trauma that is left in its wake.

5. The album artwork for Love Decide was the artwork of Archibald finalist Angus McDonald 'Fallout'.

