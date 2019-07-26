5 reasons why Byron doesn't care what Evans Heads thinks

1. Byron care factor-zero

EVERY six months or so a town or a city likes to compare itself to Byron Bay.

They are either expressing relief that they are not Byron, touting themselves as the new Byron, telling everyone why they are better than Byron or just generally having go at Byron -- about our parking, the prices, the crowds, the fire twirling, the disco dong and generally just how wealthy, wacky and weird we look to them from the outside.

Sometimes they are doing all three things at once, as the good folk from Evans Head are doing right now.

They are both fascinated and appalled at the same time.

Here in Byron we are used to it. It comes at us all the time from nearby towns and shires, big city media types, overseas cities, international celebrities and of course pollies of all stripes have tried to befriend us or revile us- you name it, they have all had a go.

So go ahead Evans Head, knock yourself out.

2. Food and money

ACTS and figures do matter and my esteemed colleague Susanna Freymark has done a great job setting out the important headline numbers.

Even though the international ice cream scoop index, fish wrap fillet size specification and canines per square metre of beach are very reliable ways of measuring civic-worth and well-being, there is more to a place than how much the most expensive house prices and how much it costs to park there.

These days the roughly 15,000 Byron Shire ratepayers are holding together, by the skin of our teeth, the infrastructure to cope with roughly 2.5 million tourists a year.

So yeah, we are going to charge you $4 an hour to park here.

It's expensive because everyone in the world wants to either live here or visit here so the real estate and accommodation gets pricey.

Byron is the nightclub with the really long line out the front that everyone is desperate to get into, not the daggy one down the road with no queue.

3. Yes, Byron Bay IS different

Byron came into being in a truly unique way, transforming almost overnight in the late 1960s from a rough and ready rural railhead town -- complete with dairy manufacturing factory, pig abattoirs and whale hunting station -- into a surfing Mecca of almost unimaginable beauty.

It happened so fast, the white shoe brigade of developers didn't have time to ruin the place like they did at the Gold Coast.

Byron stayed low and lovely reclining in the sun like a Brett Whitely nude along the edge of the water with three of the best surf breaks in Australia, The Wreck, The Pass and Tallow Beach, pumping away reliably year in, year out.

4. Dogs are people

IF YOU want peace and quiet head head to Tallow Beach, or take the dogs and wet a line down toward Suffolk Park where there are miles of dog walking beach.

Your dogs will thank you because as you may have noticed, in Byron Bay dogs are people -- every second cafe table has a pampered pooch lolling under it.

5. We are the same

EVANS Head obviously prides itself on its being a down home Aussie family beach side paradise.

Scrape away the thin crust of extreme wealth and hose off all the touristy sludge and there they are, hiding in plain sight, the Byron locals.

At the heart of Byron are the original custodians, the Arakwal, still thankfully present amongst us.

Also bustling around town are the locals who bravely battle rising rents to run most of the town's businesses along with the myriad of vollies running the CWAs, school P&Cs, surf clubs, marine rescue and coaching the kiddies on the weekend. Even our much maligned councillors are working almost on a volunteer basis.

So after all that, and underneath it all Evans Head and Byron Bay are same same but different.