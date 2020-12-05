5 reasons not to miss North Coast’s newest markets

These are just some of the faces you will see at the new farmer's market launching in the Tweed.

These are just some of the faces you will see at the new farmer's market launching in the Tweed.

TWO new ways of shopping for Christmas gifts and festive foods have launched on the North Coast.

The Tweed Heads Farmers Market will launch this Saturday and become a staple in the region on the first and third Saturday's of the month.

Tweed Festive Twilight Market will also be popping up on December 11 to return every second and fourth Friday of the month.

Market Manager Tony Horrigan said the Jack Evans Boat Harbour setting will be the ideal place to meet up with friends, bring kids to the playground and unwind beside the Tweed River.

'It's a beautiful thing to be able to offer an event that brings the community together and adds to the visitor experience. It's going to be a real pleasure to showcase local producers and growers at such a wonderful site," he said.

Will Everest from Everest Farms will be at the new Tweed Farmers Market.

"We have such an impressive array of local produce and eclectic foodie delights across the Tweed and we're really looking forward to bringing this riverside."

Tweed Festive Twilight Market organiser Peita Gardiman, founder of the Murwillumbah Makers and Finders Market, said the new event would bring fairy lights, food, music and local designs and encouraged market-goers to bring friends, family, the kids and a picnic blanket to make a night of it.

"Our markets are all about honest producers, makers, shapers, creators and other passionate individuals who want to share their gift with the community. We celebrate collaboration, creativity, and community," she said.

"We'll have one hundred local makers lining the scenic harbour selling creative, handmade gifts ranging from ceramics and jewellery to vintage clothing and artworks. If you're keen to pick up some unique, handmade gifts this Christmas that you know nobody else can find, this will be a good one to get all that shopping done."

TOP FIVE REASONS WHY TWEED TOURISM COMPANY SAYS NOT TO MISS THESE EVENTS:

1. It's a riverside market = cool breezes on a warm day

As the days warm up with the first rays of summer, you'll want to get somewhere cool for your food-foraging - and this market, set right on the Tweed River and just a stone's throw from Duranbah Beach, is ideally placed for refreshing sea breezes. Tip: bring your market basket as well as your togs.

2. Taste and take home food, food, glorious local food

What's a local food market without freshly harvested or baked goodness? The Tweed Farmers Market will have Deb Allard cheeses, Everest Farm produce, honey from Jim's Busy Bee and irresistible breads and pastries from Baked at Ancora. Stock up!

Deb Allard from Cheeses Loves You will be at the new Tweed Farmers Market.

3. There'll be fun for the whole family

Set beside Ebenezer Park and playground, there's plenty of room and space for kids to run about, play and build up an appetite for the market's refreshing and replenishing food offerings. Gather your market picks, throw out a picnic rug and make a family day of it.

4. Community spirit runs high

The Tweed Farmers Market crew are also working in with two other local markets - the Kingscliff Beachside Markets (second and fourth Saturday in Kingscliff) as well as the Tweed Festive Twilight Market (second and fourth Friday from 5pm to 9pm at Jack Evans Boat Harbour) which will showcase handmade pieces from dozens of local art, craft, jewellery and clothing makers.

Musician Juzzie Smith will be at the new Tweed Farmers Market.

5. And - live music!

Each market will be set to a soundtrack of live tunes by local talent, and the first Tweed Farmers Market will feature the dynamic one-man band Juzzie Smith, known for his energising and uplifting blues/folk inspired shows that combine the sounds of up to six instruments.