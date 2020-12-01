5 quirky Northern Rivers presents

LOOKING for some unique Christmas gifts that you will only find on the Northern Rivers?

This year, more than ever, it is important to support local businesses, so we have come up with a list of quirky gifts that you will only find in this region.

Big Log T-shirt by Shaya Made

Lismore Big Log T-shirt

These little numbers will be hard to get your hands on, they’re selling out before they even hit the shelves.

Created by Shaya Made, the shirts are available at Lismore Embroidery and Bunnyhole in Lismore.

The T-shirts commemorate Lismore’s big cedar log, that has sat on a strip of grass between Bounty St and the Bruxner Hwy since it was presented to the Lismore mayor in 1968 by the NSW Forestry Commission.

It was brought from Brindle Creek in Kyogle Shire in 1968 thanks to a small army of log-savvy volunteers.

Earrings made from recycled coffee pods by Edie and Bill.

Coffee pod earrings

Edie & Bill make these stunning earrings made from recycled coffee pods and recycled magazines.

There are a variety of styles, and no two earrings are alike.

You can find them online or at local markets.

They are “all made with love in the Byron Hinterland”.

PUZZLE: One of the Byron Bay Puzzle Co's puzzles. This is of the Byron Bay lighthouse

Local puzzles

PUZZLE sales skyrocketed during the pandemic, so local woman Parri Wieckmann set about creating her own Northern Rivers based puzzles.

The result was the Byron Puzzle Company, which uses stunning photographs of Byron Bay and Brunswick Heads taken by local photographers and turns them into puzzles.

The Tail of the Big Prawn.

Big Prawn book

IT’S a sad tale – a prawn without a tail, shabby and neglected, on the verge of demolition.

But like all good tragedies, the Big Prawn overcomes adversity to start afresh, complete with tail.

It is the basis of a new book aimed at children by Robin Osborne.

It’s cute, informative and very local.

It’s available at the Book Warehouse.

Clean tea

WHAT began as a market stall in a Byron Bay market has grown into a multimillion-dollar tea empire thanks to Jordana Edwards.

Ms Edwards started Clean Tea and The Breastfeeding Tea Co in 2013 as a way to provide teas without additives while the Breastfeeding Tea co helps babies with reflux and colic.

Like to try some? Go here.

Dominic Hurley (left) and Shanu Walsh (right) are the founders of Murwillumbah brewing company Ventura Brewing.

Alco holic kombucha

LOOKING for a bevvie with a bit more of a kick? How about this new offering from Ventura Brewing – ‘hard’ kombucha.

Searching for fulfilment after a series of odd jobs and time abroad led to Shanu Walsh and Dominic Hurley creating an alcoholic kombucha company.

Murwillumbah-based Ventura Brewing makes small batches of ‘hard’ kombucha, and hoped to offer an alternative from the craft beers and ciders currently on the market.

“It falls in a category of its own, it’s such a new realm in the beverage industry … it’s not really cider, it’s not beer and nor is it wine,” Shanu said.

Anti-ageing

If you’re feeling a bit worse for wear after too much Christmas cheer, Collagen Beauty might brighten your day.

Started by a Murwillumbah couple, Nutra Organics has taken out a national industry award for their products two years in a row, and was recognised for providing a convenient and natural solution to supporting collagen regeneration to improve skin, hair and nails.