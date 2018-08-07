5 people who aren't on our 70 Most Influential list

This former Lismore boy would be on our list... if he still lived here.

THERE are some pretty famous people that once called the Northern Rivers home, but here are five that DIDN'T make the cut for The Northern Star's 70 Most Influential people.

This special feature is to run in paper on September 8, and the countdown from 70 to 1 will commence the week before, both in print and online.

Former Australian cricketer Adam Gilchrist didn't make the cut, nor did the star of Grease and Xanadu Olivia Newton-John.

We love her, but we can't have her on our list. Andy Kropa

Wikileaks founder Julian Assange is a major influencer, but surprisingly, he also didn't crack a spot in the Top 70.

Nor did Mr Football Craig Foster even though the SBS commentator was a mainstay of the recent World Cup coverage.

Craig Foster knows his soccer, but he doesn't live here anymore. Marc Stapelberg

Margaret Olley was perhaps one of Australia's finest painters and yet she was brushed from the most influential list as well.

Margaret Olley would have made the list. Nadine Fisher

And, here are the reasons.

First of all, to be eligible, the person must be alive.

They also have to reside on the Northern Rivers for much of the year, not just own a residence.

And the final selection criteria is whether the person is an influencer at a local, regional, state, national or international level.

It's that simple.

epa05974785 Australian computer programmer Julian Assange speaks to the media from the balcony of the Ecuadorian Embassy in London, Britain, 19 May 2017. Swedish prosecutors have dropped their rape case against WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, according to news reports. EPA/ANDY RAIN ANDY RAIN

So while Adam Gilchrist, Olivia Newton-John, Margaret Olley, Julian Assange and Craig Foster aren't on the list, who will make the final list of 70 influencers?

If you would like to have your say send us your thoughts via Facebook or email at news@northernstar.com.au