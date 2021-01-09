5 of the weirdest and most wonderful things at Starlight

Seriya Cutbush and Matty Rainbow will offer a deeply nourishing sound healing workshop at the Starlight Festival.

The Starlight Festival continues at Bangalow's A&I Hall this weekend, and if you've never been before, you're in for a treat.

It's bliss-filled, transformative and so very Byron.

Saturday

● Singbowl hands on workshop with Anup and Brinley, Heart Space, 5.15-6pm. Anup and his wife, Brinley, have travelled throughout Australia and the US with their "in depth" singing bowl masterclass. This session will teach you the basics on how to use singing bowls for meditation, healing and "space clearing".

● Harmonium Choir Mantra Soundbath with Alice Miyagawa, Soul Sounds, 11.30am-12.30pm. Come on a journey with the choir and create "transformational soundvibrational experiences". The music offers healing, therapy and upliftment.

Sunday

● Chocolate Yoga Ritual with Sjha'ra Taylor in the Unity Space, 11.15am-12.30pm. This merging of cacao ceremony and Kundalini Yoga will be led by one of Australia's original cacao ceremonialists. Be ready to "meditate, stretch, breathe, chant, dance, expand and elevate.

● Vedic Mathematics with Jain, Sacred Space, 1.45-2.45pm. Watch this master multiply large

numbers in head without a calculator using a technique based on ancient Indian sutras.

● Sound Healing with Seriya and Matty, 10.15am-12.15pm. This is a "deeply nourishing sound healing" with breathwork, kinesiology, intention and sacred instruments of tamboura, crystal singing bowls and Tibetan bowls, medicine drum, channelled voice, flute and harmonium.

For the full program or to find out more about the Starlight Festival, visit the website.