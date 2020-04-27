5 of the best made-up isolation challenges

1. Home parkour challenge

Parkour is usually reserved for tall buildings, the great outdoors or mid-2000s action movies but as all of that is shut down, your home is now a parkour playground. For those unfamiliar with parkour, it involves getting from one place to the other without touching the ground and usually involves a series of cool flips. This is one viral challenge which has shown off people’s creativity with some real inventive ways of getting around the home.

2. Keepy-up challenge

There’ll be a time when you tell people about how toilet paper was the most prized possession on supermarket shelves. Then you can segue into how soccer players used it as part of the keepy-up challenge. As it says in the name, the challenge sees the contestant trying to get as many ‘keep ups’ with the toilet roll without letting it touch the floor. Everyone from Lionel Messi to Steven Gerrard have taken up the challenge, why not see if you can beat them?

3. The wall handstand challenge

If you’ve ever wanted to show how athletically superior you are while also highlighting your muscle definition, the wall handstand challenge is what you’ve been waiting for. It involves the contestant doing a handstand while trying to put on a shirt. It’s been completed by the likes of Hollywood celebrities Tom Holland and Jake Gyllenhaal and many others. Now it’s your time to shine.

4. Golf trick shots

Golf was called off and then resumed but as people looked to stay indoors, they turned their houses into fairways. They say the art of golf lies in a player’s short game and chipping is the ultimate test. It does have a high risk of damaged furniture though so apply a degree of common sense if you take up the challenge.

5. Wall Tennis

When Roger Federer speaks, everyone else tends to listen. And if he decides hitting a tennis ball against a wall is a fun challenge to pass the time in isolation, chances are everyone else will agree. Which is pretty much exactly what happened when Roger Federer challenged famous celebrities to see how many hits they could do. It’s simple and you can do it too. The real question is are you better than Federer?