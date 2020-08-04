Menu
Cape Byron Distilling’s Brookie’s Gin is one of the most popular craft spirits on offer.
5 of our favourite craft spirits on the Northern Rivers

Adam Daunt
4th Aug 2020 12:00 PM
SPIRITS are popular in the Northern Rivers and craft spirits have found popular uptake in the region.

From gin to vodka to liqueurs, the Northern Rivers area has a renowned spirits scene and here are five brands you need to know.

 

1. Cape Byron Distillery

When you are talking distilling in the Northern Rivers, it is hard to go past Cape Byron Distillery. Chances are if you have not heard the name, you would have heard of their Brookie's Gin. Cape Byron have expanded to add a macadamia liqueur and have plans to start distilling whisky on site.

 

2. Lord Byron Distillery

Staying in Byron, next up is Lord Byron Distillery which has an extensive range of spirits on offer. Whether your drink of choice is vodka, rum or something in-between (see Limoncello), Lord Byron has crafted it on premises.

 

3. Winding Road Distilling

Hidden away from Byron is Tintenbar, which is home to Winding Road Distilling. Started in 2009, Winding Road is a small batch craft spirit company which specialises in whiskies, rums and gins. The guys at Winding Road have a penchant for experimenting, so keep an eye out for limited edition releases.

 

4. Husk Distillery

Tumbulgum is a great name but Husk Distillers are even better at making craft spirits. Not only are their ink gins and husk rum well-renowned, you can partake in it all at a beautiful farm setting.

 

5. Ester

Now this dry gin technically hails from Sydney and not the Northern Rivers but Curious Craft, a craft beverage store located in Lismore, is the exclusive stockist for this region. It's spicy, it is packed with citrus and available in Lismore.

 

>> SEE MORE: NEW OWNER AT CURIOUS CRAFT

 

Also, be sure to check out the five Northern Rivers craft beers you should know.

>>> SEE MORE: FIVE CRAFT BEER BRANDS YOU NEED TO KNOW

