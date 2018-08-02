5 most popular hairdressers on the Northern Rivers

WHEN it comes to hairdressers, finding the right one is important. Very important.

We can't have just anyone touching our precious locks, right? That person needs to truly understand our needs.

That's why, when we asked for your recommendations for the best hairdresser on the Northern Rivers, we weren't surprised when we received more than 600 comments.

We have now tallied up the votes and can now reveal the top five hairdressers (as voted by The Northern Star's Facebook readers).

1. The Ivy Room, Casino

The team from The Ivy Room at Casino.

This popular Casino salon got rave reviews from its clients.

Bree Pilling said they were "amazing".

"Kind, professional and wonderful staff. All of Abby's staff are a reflection of her. Perfection! Absolutely amazing!"

Lisa Jayne Rankin wrote: "I walk into my appointment and I know I am always going to love what she comes up with. While we are colouring we are discussing our next colour inspiration."

Owner of The Ivy Room, Abby Hughes, said she was thrilled to come out on top of the list of favourite hairdressers.

"We're really happy to be part of hairdressing on the Northern Rivers, there are lot of awesome hairdressers out there," she said.

"I've owned this salon for seven years, and I've now got two staff members, Haylee and Isabella.

"We do everything - colours, perms, we don't discriminate.

"We're always dancing and cracking jokes, we have a good time and the clients are part of that.

"We do try and keep everyone happy and we're part of this community.

"I'm doing Dancing for the Stars for Casino and it's raising money for the Cancer Council. People can help out by checking out our Facebook page."

2. Terry Bushells Hair Salon, Lismore

Terry Bushells Hair Salon in Lismore.

Coming in second on the list was this salon in Woodlark Street.

Hannah Musson wrote that stylist Brooke Smith was her "only go to for 15-plus years".

"I wouldn't trust anywhere or anyone else," she said.

3. LA Hair Design, Ballina

LA Hair Design at Ballina.

A close third was LA Hair Designs, which Lauren Sutton said was the best in the region by "10 million per cent".

"Couldn't recommend enough," she said.

Jennifer Thomas agreed the salon was "fabulous" and that she "wouldn't go anywhere else".

4. Truleigh Devine Hair Artistry, Alstonville

Truleigh Wray from Truleigh Devine Hair Artistry.

Amee Franke said Truleigh Wray put "love and passion into every client".

And Ms Wray - who describes her business as a "onezie" (one person) salon - said she was "seriously honoured" to make it into the top five list.

"Thank you for the opportunity for the recognition," she said.

"I love the versatility of the Northern Rivers."

5. Textured Hair Studio, Ballina

Textured Hair Studio at Ballina.

A second Ballina salon rounds out the top five.

Rikki Petrie said: "Not only is it a bunch of legends that work there, they do the best hair in the whole entire land."

Sharon Tudor Smith agreed that Textured Hair Studio was number one.

"You always feel welcomed and they do an amazing job," she said.