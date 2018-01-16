5 letters about THAT council meeting

YOUR SAY: Readers have written in to have their say on Lismore City Council.

THERE has been a lot of talk in the community about Lismore City Council's three failed attempts to hold an extraordinary meeting to deal with a number of significant issues.

Rescission motions on important matters such as the proposed Lismore Shopping Square expansion, plans for a ski jump and greyhound meets have all been put on hold.

We've received a wide variety of correspondence, and here are five of the most recent letters on the situation.

Letter 1

IN THE life of this current Lismore City Council we have seen agenda items coming before Council for consideration which are politically motivated or issues raised by minority groups which I believe are not going to further the growth of this city or be of a benefit to the majority of ratepayers.

While we have a backlog of essential items building up on the business agenda we have "some” councillors who have let their personal agendas interfere with proper council business.

Most ratepayers would consider coal mines in North Queensland, contractors who are partners in or banks who are considering investing in this, rainbow pedestrian crossings and changing the date of Australia Day irrelevant to the main business interests of the Lismore City Council or its ratepayers.

If individual councillors have political aspirations I believe that they should stand for the political party of their choice at the next State/Federal election and vacate their positions on Council which will open up a place for a person who is prepared to listen to and represent the ratepayers who elected them and so allow them to concentrate on the basics of local government.

Footnote: As well as roads/garbage, etc, I would respectfully suggest that councillors occasionally hop out of their cars and take a walk around our city to get an idea first hand of what needs to be done and where priorities should lie.

Brian Latimer, Goonellabah.

Letter 2

THE recent attacks on Lismore council over its rejection of the $90 million Lismore shopping square expansion are somewhat perplexing to say the least.

Let's rewind back to last year when the DA was first rejected.

The Northern Star then reported that it was because a majority of Councillors were uneasy that the deal required public space to be handed over to the developers, and the effect it would have on the CBD. Traders and the LCC received good public support for rejecting it.

Then in almost the next publication of The Northern Star we witnessed a distraught Kevin Hogan (who very seldom comments about anything) and his National Party mate Thomas George procrastinating heavily about the Lismore Councillors not doing their jobs.

One would think that's exactly what they did do and good on them.

The issue continued to fester along until Christmas arrived when many of the Councillors took their holidays.

Suddenly Councillors Marks and Battista, who are well known operatives within the National Party, were intent on bringing the rescission motions on at any cost.

Let's wait until the full meeting on January 30 before we start talking about sacking the Council like Kevin Hogan is suggesting.

He needs to worry more about his own job at the coming Federal election instead of threatening Lismore Councillors who are only doing their jobs.

In October last year The Northern Star published a letter from a Mr Trevor Acfield asking Kevin Hogan if the National Party had ever received any donations from McConaghy Properties.

To my knowledge that question has never been answered... anyone willing?

Keith Duncan, Pimlico.

Letter 3

THE majority of councillors have shown their complete disregard for the ratepayers of Lismore by not resolving the outstanding issues in a timely manner.

It would be better if councillors would take note of the majority of the ratepayers opinions, instead of pushing their minority views onto the majority.

Examples are, trying to change the date for Australia Day, refusing to even discuss the proposal for the Lismore Square expansion, despite the majority of ratepayers, and CBD business owners wanting this to go ahead, jobs for young people, more people coming to Lismore to shop, instead of leaving Lismore to shop.

And now we have the general manager weighing in on the debate re councillors not attending the meetings.

I would have thought that he should not be commenting on this issue, in his position.

Furthermore, the super park that some councillors want to build in the Browns Creek area, would be subject to regular flash flooding as experienced only a few days ago.

My other comment on this is that council cannot even maintain the parks they already have.

Went to Nesbitt Park early in the week, the grass was too long and not maintained, plus many more parks in the area needing basic maintenance that just does not happen.

I agree that the present council should be replaced with an administrator.

Steve Garbutt, Wyrallah.

Letter 4

I WRITE in support of the principled stand taken by Councillor Elly Bird at last Tuesday's council meeting.

Cr Bird was in a difficult position. The four rescission motions that were to be discussed were very significant to the Lismore community.

It was completely wrong for these motions to be debated at a meeting where nearly 50 per cent of councillors were absent.

Not only that, but the councillors on leave of absence were the ones who had put forward the rescission motions.

In short the special meeting was fundamentally undemocratic.

It meant that nearly 50 per cent of the Lismore community was not represented.

In leaving Tuesday's meeting without a quorum Cr Bird took full responsibility for her principled stand, when she could have simply sent in an apology and stayed home.

I believe our community is very fortunate to have a representative of Cr Bird's calibre.

Having served on Lismore Council for eight years I have never seen such important issues brought to a meeting in January.

It is traditionally a time for councillors to have a well-earned break.

The request for a special meeting by Councillors Marks and Battista when councillors are on leave is the root cause of this predicament and an attempt to undermine democratic processes.

Simon Clough, former Lismore City councillor.

Letter 5

I THOUGHT your paper took the wrong angle when it chose to attack councillors for not attending meetings when they were on annual leave.

This is an issue of mismanagement and shows a lack of respect for workers' rights.

What sort of bosses bring their workers back to work when they are on annual leave?

After all, they only get $18,000 per year before tax.

They were not treating this city with contempt. They were on annual leave. It would have been different if there was a disaster - but there wasn't.

What sort of message is the Mayor sending to his councillors?

Your time off is not respected, and neither are you?

This is an example of poor leadership by Isaac Smith, who now has the difficult task of trying to build a cooperative team.

Isaac Smith needs to act like a Labor Mayor.

Respect workers' rights and stop voting with the Nationals on the big issues when other Labor councillors don't.

Trevor Acfield, South Lismore.