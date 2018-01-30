5 kids in danger: 'Powerful rip', no parents to be seen

MY FRIEND Suzie and I crossed paths many years ago when she owned a shop I occasionally visited in an inner-city Sydney suburb, but we never connected.

Now, in a serendipitous twist, we live in the same street in a seaside village many miles from the place of that first contact and have formed a firm friendship.

She has lived here for many years; I less than two, so I have willingly and gratefully taken her advice on where to swim safely at the beach at the end of the road.

It's a long stretch of sand, only patrolled in the summer months when there is a huge influx of tourists (like most towns on the coast); the flags are a brisk 15 minutes walk away and cover a strip so narrow swimmers are practically forced to stand on each others' shoulders to catch a wave. So we observe the conditions closer to home and choose a safe spot. We have also made a pact that should either of us get into trouble, the other goes for help and doesn't risk their own life attempting a rescue.

This summer has seen a shocking toll of fatal drownings. If it was an outbreak of food poisoning or an act of terrorism there would be mass outrage. And yet the message still hasn't been driven home. Alcohol is frequently a factor. Boaties drown because they don't wear life jackets, recent arrivals to this country drown because they don't know how to swim, and kids drown in backyard pools because their parents have become complacent about the need to supervise children all the time when there's a body of water nearby.

Last week, my friend and I were about to go bodysurfing. The waves were quite big but manageable and we scouted out the best place to swim. Nearby there was a group of five children ranging in age from 13 to about eight; four boys and a girl. They were visitors, and they were unsupervised.

The youngest child started to enter the water in the single most dangerous spot in the immediate area, where there was a powerful rip. It was, to the untrained eye, the calmest place; no waves or white water.

We yelled a warning, and the oldest boy dragged him to safety; they then swam where we were. Their parents were nowhere to be seen, and there were no houses overlooking that stretch of the beach.

Had we not been there it's highly possible a tragedy would have occurred.

Who sends children with no water skills out for a swim on an unfamiliar beach, with no supervision?

All the regulations, laws and advice in the world won't save us from plain stupidity.