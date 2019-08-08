5 jobs available right now on the North Coast

WANTED: If you are a mechanic by trade you are in luck becuase many mechanic jobs are available on the North Coast right now.

WE'VE noticed that handy folk who know their way around cars and machines are highly sought after on the Northern Rivers, so here's a list of five mechanic jobs going right now in the region.

1. Small Engine mechanic fitter - Goonellabah

Northern Rivers Hire in Goonellebah are looking for a small engine mechanic / fitter to join the team.

Applications can be made via the SEEK website.

2. Mechanic - Goonellabah

Hilltop Auto Centre in Goonellebah is looking trade qualified mechanic for an immediate start.

Call 6624 2100 or drop in and see Justin with a resume.

3. Maintenance - Electrical Fitter Mechanic - Casino

New World Foods Pty Ltd are looking for a maintenance- electrical fitter mechanic to join join the team at the manufacturing facility in Casino.

For more information and application details head to SEEK.com.au

4. Qualified Mechanic - Ballina

Beaurepaires Ballina is looking for a qualified mechanic to join the team at the Ballina store. For more information and application details head to SEEK.com

5. Fitter Mechanic - Ballina

Coates Hire Operations are seeking a fitter mechanic to join the Ballina team. For more information or application details head to SEEK.com.au