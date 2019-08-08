Menu
WANTED: If you are a mechanic by trade you are in luck becuase many mechanic jobs are available on the North Coast right now.
5 jobs available right now on the North Coast

Francis Witsenhuysen
by
8th Aug 2019 12:00 AM
WE'VE noticed that handy folk who know their way around cars and machines are highly sought after on the Northern Rivers, so here's a list of five mechanic jobs going right now in the region.

1. Small Engine mechanic fitter - Goonellabah

Northern Rivers Hire in Goonellebah are looking for a small engine mechanic / fitter to join the team.

Applications can be made via the SEEK website.

2. Mechanic - Goonellabah

Hilltop Auto Centre in Goonellebah is looking trade qualified mechanic for an immediate start.

Call 6624 2100 or drop in and see Justin with a resume.

3. Maintenance - Electrical Fitter Mechanic - Casino

New World Foods Pty Ltd are looking for a maintenance- electrical fitter mechanic to join join the team at the manufacturing facility in Casino.

For more information and application details head to SEEK.com.au

4. Qualified Mechanic - Ballina

Beaurepaires Ballina is looking for a qualified mechanic to join the team at the Ballina store. For more information and application details head to SEEK.com

5. Fitter Mechanic - Ballina

Coates Hire Operations are seeking a fitter mechanic to join the Ballina team. For more information or application details head to SEEK.com.au

