Last week's news from The Northern Star.
News

5 incredible stories you missed last week

JASMINE BURKE
by
17th Jun 2019 7:49 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AT JUST $3 a week, it's never been easier to take out a digital subscription with The Northern Star.

With a range of deals to choose from - including one with Jabra Wireless Earbuds, getting digital access to the Star means you get the first drop on local news stories that you really can't get anywhere else.

Here are five major stories you could have read first if you had taken out a subscription in the last week:

1. 'Nothing to lose' by being ambitious for our future

Future Northern Rivers' sold-out audience of 160 people attended an industry-leading business lunch on the future growth, challenges and opportunities facing the Northern Rivers.

2. Timeline of a mystery: Theo's last known movements

The Northern Star looks back at the days leading up to his disappearance and what has occurred since he was reported missing to police.

3. No more rate increases on the horizon

Despite an unexpected budget blow, this Northern Rivers cCouncil will not be increasing its rates above the rate pegging limits in the next 15 years.

4. 50,000kg of medicinal cannabis to be grown in Ballina

The medicinal cannabis company is planning to build a 30,000sq m production and manufacturing site in the Ballina Shire.

5. 'I love you, mum... I'm sorry': Teen jailed for knife attack

A woman fronting court called out "I love you, mum” and "I'm sorry” as she was taken back into custody after being sentenced before Lismore District Court on Wednesday.

northern rivers business northern rivers court
Lismore Northern Star

