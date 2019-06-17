5 incredible stories you missed last week

AT JUST $3 a week, it's never been easier to take out a digital subscription with The Northern Star.

1. 'Nothing to lose' by being ambitious for our future

Future Northern Rivers' sold-out audience of 160 people attended an industry-leading business lunch on the future growth, challenges and opportunities facing the Northern Rivers.

2. Timeline of a mystery: Theo's last known movements

Theo Hayez missing poster

The Northern Star looks back at the days leading up to his disappearance and what has occurred since he was reported missing to police.

3. No more rate increases on the horizon

Kyogle Council chambers. mapio.net

Despite an unexpected budget blow, this Northern Rivers cCouncil will not be increasing its rates above the rate pegging limits in the next 15 years.

4. 50,000kg of medicinal cannabis to be grown in Ballina

PROJECT: A medical cannabis company is planning to build a 30,000sqm production and manufacturing site in the Ballina Shire, with the The main greenhouse expected to produce more than 50,000kg annually in the first stage of production. FatCamera

The medicinal cannabis company is planning to build a 30,000sq m production and manufacturing site in the Ballina Shire.

5. 'I love you, mum... I'm sorry': Teen jailed for knife attack

Lismore Court House in Zadoc Street. Marc Stapelberg

A woman fronting court called out "I love you, mum” and "I'm sorry” as she was taken back into custody after being sentenced before Lismore District Court on Wednesday.