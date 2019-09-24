5 images that earned our snapper international attention

ABOVE: This shot of a priest performing a fire ceremony in Kyoto, Japan earned Marc Stapelberg an honourable mention in the International Photography Awards.

NORTHERN Star photographer Marc Stapelberg has been awarded five honourable mentions in this year's International Photography Awards in the professional category.

Last year he received three honourable mentions.

He also received an honourable mention this year in the IPA one shot competition.

The International Photography Awards conducts an annual competition for professional, amateur and student photographers on a global scale, creating one of the most ambitious and comprehensive competitions in the photography world.

It is considered one of the premier photography competitions of the year.

Stapelberg said he was thrilled to have received the nod, as the calibre of photography was extraordinarily high.

"The IPA awards is a global award of the highest calibre and to be even mentioned is a huge honour when you consider the incredible talent of the winners in each section," he said.

"It is also great to see a local subject matter from our area being included with images from across the world on every conceivable subject matter.

"But I was curious to see which images of mine made the cut this year and was pleasantly surprised to see one live music photo, two photojournalism images and two images in the people lifestyle category."

Award winners will be presented at the 17th Annual Lucie Awards held at the Carnegie Hall in New York City, on October 2 2019.