5 hot topics Byron Council will vote on next meeting

THURSDAY May 23 is Byron Shire Council's fourth ordinary meeting of 2019, and there are some hot topics on the agenda.

1. Byron District Hospital site purchase

In June 2018, Byron Shire Council, on behalf of the community, submitted a proposal to the NSW Department of Premier and Cabinet to return the Byron hospital to the local community to "provide vital and currently lacking welfare, social, cultural and educational services" for the Byron community.

In November 2018, Ben Franklin MLC and Minister for Health Brad Hazzard announced the proposal had been accepted and the council could purchase the site from the State Government for $1.

On 28 March 2019 the council resolved to support the purchase of the Old Byron Bay Hospital and continued negotiations around this contract, note the report and invite members of the Old Byron Bay Hospital site steering committee to attend the April strategic planning workshop to discuss the financial modelling for the project.

One matter arising at the workshop was the contribution Health Administration Corporation may make to the re-mediation costs. Correspondence has now passed between Health Administration Corporation and the council on that matter.

For the council's ordinary meeting on May 23, the recommendation is the council purchase the former Byron District Hospital site from Health Administration Corporation.

2. Paid parking

Performance reviews of parking in Bangalow, Brunswick Heads and Mullumbimby have been carried out, and now the council will consider other options, including the introduction of paid parking at the meeting.

The council temporarily backed down on a paid parking scheme in Bangalow in December 2017 following a meeting with the Chamber of Commerce and community led protest.

Now staff are asking councillors to consider options to help parking officers monitor parking in the shire.

A staff report recommends council "investigate more options to help increase compliance" within the Bangalow, Mullumbimby and Brunswick Heads parking scheme, including increasing patrolling, and introducing technology such as in ground parking sensors and parking meters.

Other recommendations include modifying certain parking spaces in each town, and undertaking an Automated Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) survey of the parking schemes to assess if the modifications result in a change in demand, duration rates and parking patterns.

3. Draft Plan of Management Byron Bay Memorial Recreation Ground

Council resolved in September 2014 to review the 2002 Plan of Management for the Byron Bay Memorial Recreation Grounds and to develop a new plan.

Following the consideration of numerous drafts, the council resolved in February 2019 to publicly exhibit the draft Plan of Management and arrange an independently chaired public hearing prior to reporting back to the council.

It is the sixth version of the draft plan of management.

During next week's meeting it is recommended the council adopt the plan as exhibited with amendments as per recommendations proposed in Byron Bay Memorial Recreation Ground Public Hearing Report.

4. Funding for solar farm

A 5 megawatt Solar Farm has been flagged for the Byron Resource Recovery Centre (BRRC) buffer land at Lot 15 Dingo Lane, Myocum.

The recommendation for the council at next weeks meeting is that $465,000 is allocated to the draft 2019/20 budget to progress the Dingo Lane Solar project to detailed feasibility (pre-build) and procurement phase.

The report states if the project eventuates, all expenditure that has been allocated from the non-domestic waste reserve will be repaid from the income generated by the Solar Farm at a stage to be determined as future financing options for the project materialise.

5. The future of Tyagarah Hall

In 2018, the council conducted a tender process to lease the Tyagarah Hall for office space. However, received tenders were declined and the council resolved to consult the community with a view to establishing a Section 355 Committee for the ongoing management of the hall.

A subsequent report was carried out and provided an overview of consultation results.

It is recommended in the report the council determines the preferred option for the ongoing management of Tyagarah Hall, from the following:

a) Option 1 - seek to establish a Section 355 Management Committee until the end of the current term of council;

b) Option 2 - call for expressions of interest for community groups to manage the hall under lease, with the terms of the lease to be negotiated under delegation of the general manager and brought back to the council for adoption;

c) Option 3 - undertake a new tender process for commercial lease for office space.