5 hot topics at Lismore council meeting

HERE are a few things on the agenda for the Lismore City Council meeting tonight.

Motorcycle footpath parking

Cr Neil Marks will put forward a motion for the council to investigate locations in the CBD that could facilitate free all day motorcycle parking in off street/footpath parking.

He says it is a more environmentally friendly form of transport and would free up larger parking spots for other vehicles.

CBD rates freeze

Cr Gianpiero Battista will put forward that the amount of rates levied for the Inner CBD - Business rating subcategory in 2018/19 and successive years be the same as the amount of rates levied in 2017/18 and until such a time as parity is achieved and one business rate is introduced for the whole LGA.

He said: "This would result in all other rating categories being increased slightly above the rate pegging cap to ensure the maximum rate income being received for 2018/19 and future years".

"This would allow for a gradual review of the rating structure, with the objective to have only one business rate for the whole LGA."

Concept design of the proposed Jarjum preschool in Goonellabah. Contributed Studio Rogier

Land sale to preschool

The council staff have been working with Jarjum Centre Inc. to progress a proposal for Jarjum Preschool to relocate and rebuild their facility from premises at 4 Rifle Range Road, East Lismore, to a vacant parcel of land on Clifford Park at 2 Cassia Crescent, Goonellabah.

Jarjum Centre has written and requested the council consider the sale of the land to the group.

Councillors will discuss the sale and the price of the land.

Tiny Houses proposal

Cr Adam Guise proposes council actively seeks expressions of interest from 'tiny' housing providers for the proposed Building Better Regional Cities expressions of interest.

He said: "Having a safe and healthy home is a human right. Lismore has a significant homeless population and affordable housing shortage. Tiny houses are increasingly popular, lower cost than traditional houses, and suit older, single demographics whose needs aren't being met by current housing stock. The council staff are currently working on a process that will see public expressions of interest sought for projects/partnerships to allocate $3.3 million in Council funds unspent from the Building Better Regional Cities fund".

Tenders

Tenders will also discussed for the following works:

- To award the tender for the Lismore Memorial Baths Enabling Works worth approximately $500,000.

- To discuss and award tender submissions received for the provision of unsealed road maintenance.