5 great events happening in our library this month

FUN ACTIVITY: You can join the quilling group held at Lismore Library on the fourth Thursday of each month. Photo: Megan Slade

THERE is plenty happening in our local libraries this month.

From book clubs to masterclasses and a quilling group, here are the activities scheduled for Richmond Tweed Regional Library's Lismore branch in March;

Human library event

In this month's 'human library' event, hear what it was like to live and work in Africa for a young Queenslander in the early 70s.

The presentation will be held at Lismore Library on Friday, March 6 from 11am.

Technology training sessions

If you need help understanding the new technological world, Lismore Library is holding a number of tech training sessions.

Learn about smart devices on Tuesday, March 10 from 2.30pm to 4pm, followed by apps on Thursday, March 12 2.30pm-4pm.

Learn to be on the lookout for scams on Tuesday, March 17 from 2.30pm-4pm and Facebook on Friday, March 20 from 2.30pm to 4pm.

Bookings are essential, so contact Lismore Library from 6621 2464.

Creative writing masterclass

In partnership with Byron Writers Festival and StoryBoard, aspiring authors of primary and high school age can test their skills at a creative writing masterclass.

The masterclass is designed for young writers aged between 10 to 18 years, and aims to cultivate creativity and hone writing skills with help from well-known authors and industry professionals.

Hosted by Lismore Library, the masterclass will be held on every second Thursday during the school year, with Term 1 dates being March 5 and 19 and April 2 from 5pm to 6.30pm.

As part of the masterclass, special guest writer, editor, teacher and manuscript assessor Siboney Duff will be presenting a workshop on 'preparing for HSC English creative writing'.

The masterclass will be held on Thursday, March 19 from 5pm to 6.30pm.

Quilling group

Join this group to learn the art of quilling at Lismore Library on Thursday, March 26 from 4.30pm to 6pm.

Quilling, or paper filigree, is an art form that involves the use of strips of paper that are rolled, shaped, and glued together to create decorative designs.

The group is open to both adults and children aged 8+ and is held on the fourth Thursday of every month.

Financial seminar

Lismore Library will be hosting a number of financial information services free seminars to help participants secure their financial future.

As part of the free seminars, an expert from the Financial Information Service will talk about ways to develop wealth and build financial resources for the future in two separate seminars.

The first 'Aged Care - Fees and Charges' will be held on Monday, March 16 at 10am.

The seminar will cover a range of topics including determining aged care needs, fees and charges, options for the former home, and lastly pension and taxation implications.

The second seminar 'Understanding Your Pension' will be held on Monday, March 30 at 10am.

It will cover how income and assets are assessed, Centrelink assessment issues, concessions and other services, and lastly rights and obligations.

Bookings are essential, and participants can RSVP at 136 357 or email fis.seminar.bookings@servicesaustralia.gov.au.

•For more information on events being held at your local library visit www.rtrl.nsw.gov.au or phone Lismore Library 02 6621 2464.