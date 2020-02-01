5 great events happening in our library this month

FAMILY FUN: Lismore Library will host a number of events this month, including book clubs and origami classes.

EVEN though school holidays may have ended, there is still plenty happening in our local libraries this month.

From book clubs to masterclasses and author talks, here are the activities scheduled for Richmond Tweed Regional Library's Lismore branch in February;

A poet's story

Hot off the heels of his publication Consequences, poet Richard Alexander will share his story at a human library event.

Mr Alexander grew up in Sydney, but spent much of his childhood at Mittagong in the NSW Southern Highlands, where his love of everything 'country' has remained.

He will share his story at an event at Lismore Library on Friday, February 7 from 11am.

Creative writing masterclass

In partnership with Byron Writers Festival and StoryBoard, aspiring authors of primary and high school age can test their skills at a creative writing masterclass.

The masterclass is designed for young writers aged between 10 to 18 years, and aims to cultivate creativity and hone writing skills with help from well-known authors and industry professionals.

The masterclass will be held on every second Thursday during the school year, with Term 1 dates being February 6 and 20, March 5 and 19 and April 2 from 5pm to 6.30pm.

Hosted by Lismore Library, their hard work will be rewarded with pizza on offer.

Tea party

To help celebrate Library Lover's Day on February 14, Lismore Library will host a Biggest Book Club tea party.

The party is open to all members of the community either looking for a book club or already a member.

"Or maybe you'd just like a cuppa and a chat," the library said.

Attendees are asking to bring along a donation for the bushfire appeal.

The event will be held at Lismore Library on Friday, February 14 from 1.30pm.

RSVP by phoning the library on 6621 2464.

Author event

Small towns have always been a focus for author Jenn McLeod, with the author penning six small town-based stories, including the 2013 top-seller House for all Seasons.

Ms McLeod was 50 years old when she started ticking things off her bucket list and so far she's made that sea change, written that bestseller, and downsized her life to a 25-foot caravan named Myrtle the Turtle to do the big lap of Australia very slowly.

A nomadic novelist since 2014, her novels are life-affirming tales of friendship and family with a backdrop of country life.

She will share her story at a free author event at Lismore Library on Friday, February 14 from 2pm.

Book clubs

Help nurture your young bookworms with a book club for every age at Lismore Library.

Teens aged between 13 and 17 can explore the wide range of young adult offerings with the teen book club on Monday, February 24 from 4pm to 5pm.

February's edition of junior book club will be held on Thursday, February 27 from 4pm to 5pm, designed for children aged eight to 13 years old.