5 gigs not to miss this weekend

JIM-BOB: AKA Jimmy Willing and Davey Bob Ramsey. Harmonica-Leigh Willing

1. Jim-Bob's Final Bank Job

At the Bank Cafe, 67 Molesworth St, Lismore, tomorrow from 6.30pm.

All good things come to an end, so Jim-Bob's five-month residency with the Bank Cafe is almost up.

Jimmy Willing and Davey Bob Ramsey are Jim-Bob, two well-travelled troubadours who have a right to sing the blues, not only do they have a right but they do it so damn well.

Jimmy and Bob have captured the primal earthy sound of early country blues in what is a very lean and stripped down show. It's a less formal affair - just a guitar, harmonica, two voices and some well-told tales of love, loneliness and heartache.

Blues is their speciality but they also do a grand cowboy waltz and a hell of a toe-tapping polka.

Expect to hear the likes of Iggy and The Stooges juxtaposed against Skip James.

It's a $50 dinner show including three courses and your first beer or bubbles.

2. Merryn Jeann's album launch

MERRYN JEANN.

At the Byron Theatre, 69 Jonson St, Byron Bay, tomorrow from 8pm.

Byron local Merryn Jeann, now loved in Europe, is performing her debut album in an exclusive Australian performance at Byron Bay.

Merryn won the CSDEM Original Song Of The Year Award in France in 2016, with Aloha, a collaboration with French DJ Mome.

It was also awarded triple diamond status by SACEM France with about 200 million streams.

Her solo debut, a "self-exploratory adventure”, was produced at Museagency Studios in Byron Bay and features some of her old band mates from Parcels and Tora.

The event will also include the premiere of Merryn Jeann Visualised by Merryn Jeann, the film she made for her eponymous vinyl album.

3. Sydney Comedy Festival

DUSTY RICH.

At Byron Theatre, 69 Jonson St, Byron Bay, this Saturday from 5pm and 8pm.

The funniest comedians from this year's Sydney Comedy Festival are hitting the road and bringing the best of the fest to your doorstep. Get in quick to guarantee your seats for a massive night of laughs.

The showcase features a huge line-up including:

Dwayne Perkins - author, Comedy Central veteran, The Jay Leno Show regular, and international touring comedian.

Dusty Rich - hailing from South Africa, this non-conventional comic is spontaneous, full of energy, and an exhilarating performer.

Chris Ryan - ruthlessly clever, one of Canberra's funniest people and a star on the rise.

Al Del Bene - relentlessly energetic and entirely unapologetic, one of the US's finest comedy exports.

Rebecca De Unamuno - world improvisation champion and regular across all your favourite TV shows.

4. Amatori

At Mullum Club, 55 Dalley St, Mullumbimby, this Saturday from 3.30pm, and at A&I Hall, Station St, Bangalow, on Sunday from 3.30pm.

This community choir and orchestra, directed by Ian Knowles, specialises in classical music.

Amatori brings to audiences the Haydn Trumpet Concerto, a Schubert movement and some opera excerpts.

The classical architecture of the Trumpet Concerto has continual conversation between the solo trumpet, the woodwinds and the violins, with solid under-pinning of timpani and brass.

The Schubert movement contrasts dark passages of the low strings, short-lived pastoral woodwind themes, and the famous cello/violin theme, all cut short by full orchestral bursts of passion.

The Carmen suite selections open the program with their familiar colour and exuberance straight out of the opera, while excepts from Carmina Burana should give a taste of the Byron Music Society's Big Sing of the whole work, scheduled for December 8 in Lismore.

5. Kylie Lionheart

KYLE LIONHEART. Jayendra_Long

At Hotel Brunswick, 4 Mullumbimby St, Brunswick Heads, this Saturday from 4pm.

Kyle is a neo-folk, folk and soul artist from Byron Bay who has quickly gained a formidable reputation for stopping crowds in their tracks.

His performances give range to acoustic and electric guitars in different tunings, and his large vocal range is a particularly distinguished aspect of his music, seeking sounds similar to Jeff Buckley, Dallas Green and Bon Iver.

Supported by Mojo Jacket, Salt & Steel and The Fauna Fetchers.