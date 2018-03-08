5 gigs not to miss this weekend

1. James Reyne's A Crawl to Now in Lennox Head:

ACCLAIMED singer songwriter James Reyne will be joined by guitarist Josh Owen in acoustic duo format.

A Crawl to Now is a 90-minute live show featuring songs chosen from over 20 albums representing an extensive catalogue.

This will be a comprehensive look at the past unto the present.

Reyne will bring out the solo material again and will re-imagine those songs acoustically.

2. The Women of Rock in Byron Bay:

Gold Coast musician Fiona Franklin. CONTRIBUTED

The Women of Rock music showcase will be held tomorrow from 7pm.

The free-entry show features a line-up including Mylee & The Milkshakes, Galaxy Girls, Pussy In The Dark, Fiona Franklin (pictured), Sophie Ozard, Dicklord, Spacie, Double Trouble and Mady Mooda. Performances will be held across two stages.

This inaugural annual event is being held in conjunction with International Women's Day at the Byron Bay Brewery.

3. Grace Jones doco at Brunswick Heads:

Singer Grace Jones in a scene from the movie Grace Jones: Bloodlight & Bami. Supplied by Footstomp Music.

Grace Jones: Bloodlight & Bami is an electrifying journey through the performance, private and public worlds of pop cultural icon Grace Jones.

Jones' bold aesthetic echoes throughout the film as director Sophie Fiennes creates a powerful cinematic experience, contrasting musical sequences with intimate personal footage and reaching beyond the iconic mask.

At the Brunswick Picture House, Brunswick Heads, tomorrow 7pm, Saturday 7pm and Sunday 5pm.

4. Comedy night at Corndale

Comedian Jonathan Atherton headlines Kingy Comedy at Kingscliff Beach Bowls Club on January 12 Contributed

Comedian Jonathan Atherton will headline an evening of comedy that will also include Peter Berner and Mandy Nolan.

Bring your best joke as there will be a $50 prize for the best amateur joke.

All proceeds will go to the Corndale Hall.

At Corndale Hall this Saturday from 7.30pm. $30. 18+. Bookings on 6688 2052.

5. Jock Barnes in Casino:

LOCAL: Lennox Head musician and surfer Jock Barnes. Cathy Adams

Jock Barnes is a professional surfer, musician and songwriter who has collected a world of inspiration to create original lyrical content and original re-workings of his musical influences of acoustic blues, rock and pop.