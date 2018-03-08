Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
james reyne
james reyne
Whats On

5 gigs not to miss this weekend

Javier Encalada
by
8th Mar 2018 9:35 AM

1. James Reyne's A Crawl to Now in Lennox Head:

ACCLAIMED singer songwriter James Reyne will be joined by guitarist Josh Owen in acoustic duo format.

A Crawl to Now is a 90-minute live show featuring songs chosen from over 20 albums representing an extensive catalogue.

This will be a comprehensive look at the past unto the present.

Reyne will bring out the solo material again and will re-imagine those songs acoustically.

2. The Women of Rock in Byron Bay:

 

Gold Coast musician Fiona Franklin.
Gold Coast musician Fiona Franklin. CONTRIBUTED

The Women of Rock music showcase will be held tomorrow from 7pm.

The free-entry show features a line-up including Mylee & The Milkshakes, Galaxy Girls, Pussy In The Dark, Fiona Franklin (pictured), Sophie Ozard, Dicklord, Spacie, Double Trouble and Mady Mooda. Performances will be held across two stages.

3. Grace Jones doco at Brunswick Heads:

 

Singer Grace Jones in a scene from the movie Grace Jones: Bloodlight & Bami. Supplied by Footstomp Music.
Singer Grace Jones in a scene from the movie Grace Jones: Bloodlight & Bami. Supplied by Footstomp Music.

Grace Jones: Bloodlight & Bami is an electrifying journey through the performance, private and public worlds of pop cultural icon Grace Jones.

Jones' bold aesthetic echoes throughout the film as director Sophie Fiennes creates a powerful cinematic experience, contrasting musical sequences with intimate personal footage and reaching beyond the iconic mask.

4. Comedy night at Corndale

 

Comedian Jonathan Atherton headlines Kingy Comedy at Kingscliff Beach Bowls Club on January 12
Comedian Jonathan Atherton headlines Kingy Comedy at Kingscliff Beach Bowls Club on January 12 Contributed

Comedian Jonathan Atherton will headline an evening of comedy that will also include Peter Berner and Mandy Nolan.

Bring your best joke as there will be a $50 prize for the best amateur joke.

All proceeds will go to the Corndale Hall.

  • At Corndale Hall this Saturday from 7.30pm. $30. 18+. Bookings on 6688 2052.

5. Jock Barnes in Casino:

 

LOCAL: Lennox Head musician and surfer Jock Barnes.
LOCAL: Lennox Head musician and surfer Jock Barnes. Cathy Adams

Jock Barnes is a professional surfer, musician and songwriter who has collected a world of inspiration to create original lyrical content and original re-workings of his musical influences of acoustic blues, rock and pop.

Related Items

Show More
ballina ballina rsl club byron bay casino comedy corndale grace jones james reyne music northern rivers entertainment top 5 whatson
Lismore Northern Star
Man alerts police to cannabis theft

Man alerts police to cannabis theft

Crime A MAN has been charged after an alleged cannabis theft near Nimbin.

  • 8th Mar 2018 3:25 PM
MISSING: Lismore man last seen on Sunday

MISSING: Lismore man last seen on Sunday

Critical Alert Disappearance is out of character, man suffers a medical condition

Gig Guide: all the entertainment you need to know about

Gig Guide: all the entertainment you need to know about

Whats On More than a 100 performances, shows and events

  • 8th Mar 2018 2:30 PM

Local Partners